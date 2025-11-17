PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Harry Higgs betting profile: The RSM Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Harry Higgs finished tied for 21st at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Higgs at The RSM Classic.

    Higgs's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2167-63-70-70-12
    2022MC70-71-1
    2021MC75-68+1
    2020T3570-67-67-70-8

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Higgs's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Higgs's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2968-67-75-72-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6767-70-79-75+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-70-71-71-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-70-68-67-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2568-67-68-67-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2871-70-70-68-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-76+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2468-67-72-65-1636.250

    Higgs's recent performances

    • Higgs had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 16-under.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.621 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.065-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.176-0.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green174-0.373-0.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0260.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.458-0.875

    Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.176 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs delivers a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
    • Higgs has earned 338 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of The RSM Classic.

