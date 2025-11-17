Harry Higgs betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Harry Higgs finished tied for 21st at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Higgs's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T21
|67-63-70-70
|-12
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2021
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|2020
|T35
|70-67-67-70
|-8
At The RSM Classic
- In Higgs's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Higgs's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|68-67-75-72
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|67-70-79-75
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-70-71-71
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-70-68-67
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|71-70-70-68
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|68-67-72-65
|-16
|36.250
Higgs's recent performances
- Higgs had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 16-under.
- Higgs has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.621 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.875 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.065
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.176
|-0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|174
|-0.373
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.026
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.458
|-0.875
Higgs's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.176 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs delivers a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Higgs has earned 338 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.