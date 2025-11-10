PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
42M AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Harry Higgs returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16, 2025. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Higgs' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC64-75-3
    2020266-65-65-68-20

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished second at 20-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6767-70-79-75+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-70-71-71-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-70-68-67-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2568-67-68-67-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2871-70-70-68-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-76+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2468-67-72-65-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 16-under.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged -0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.065-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.176-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.373-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0260.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.458-0.551

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.176 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Higgs delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
    • Higgs has earned 338 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

