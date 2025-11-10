Harry Higgs betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Harry Higgs returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16, 2025. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2023 where he missed the cut.
Higgs' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|2020
|2
|66-65-65-68
|-20
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Higgs' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished second at 20-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|67-70-79-75
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-70-71-71
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-70-68-67
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|71-70-70-68
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|68-67-72-65
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 16-under.
- Higgs has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -0.551 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.065
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.176
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.373
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.026
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.458
|-0.551
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.176 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.373 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 172nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Higgs delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.71% of the time.
- Higgs has earned 338 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
