Harry Higgs betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Higgs had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 16-under.

Higgs has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Higgs has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.