Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
-
Forme Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR: 2020
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2019 Defeated Justin Lower, Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS
FORME TOUR (0-1)
-
2012 Lost to Chris Killmer, The Players Cup
Personal
- Attended the majority of high school in Philadelphia (1998-00) before graduating from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where he led the team to the state title and won the Florida AA state individual title.
- Has three sisters and two brothers. Father, Jim, passed away in 2009. Shortly after, met Anders Forsbrand, a six-time European Tour winner who served as a mentor and swing coach.
- Motto is "You only live once and nothing matters."
- Favorite teams hail from Philadelphia, including the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers.
- Will never forget riding around inside the ropes with the assistant captain at the 2004 Ryder Cup.
- When not playing golf, enjoys snowboarding, fishing and cheering on his favorite Philadelphia sports teams, the Phillies, Eagles and Flyers.
- Has traveled the world competing on professional golf tours including PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, mini-tours, the European Challenge Tour, Tour de las Americas, and the OneAsia Tour.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Won his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season 40th in the final priority ranking. Recorded three top-10 results and made nine cuts in 20 starts on the season.
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Fired a 7-under 64 on Sunday to finish T10 at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Held a share of the first-round lead at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation with an 8-under 63 before going on to finish T24.
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Used four rounds under-par to finish T4 at 15-under 273 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Won his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS with a birdie on the third playoff hole after finishing 19-under in regulation. Led after the first round and shared the lead after the second round but needed a birdie at the final hole in regulation to force a playoff with Justin Lower.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 74 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded one top-10 and four additional top-25s in 26 starts, highlighted by a T6 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers. Finished at No. 88 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
KC Golf Classic: Held a share of the opening-round lead at the KC Golf Classic. Finished the week T11.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Posted 73-67-67-66 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship for a T6, marking his first top-10 of 2018.
2016 Season
Made four starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada with one made cut.
-
Cape Breton Open: Finished T15 at the Cape Breton Open.
2015 Season
Played in 10 events on Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada and recorded three top-10s. Closed the season with a pair of top 25s. His season ended with 12 starts, seven cuts made, six top-25s and three top-10s. He was 32nd on the final Order of Merit.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: T20 at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: T23 at the Cape Breton Classic.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Also added an eighth-place finish at the Staal Foundation Open in July.
-
The Players Cup: Added a T14 at The Players Cup.
-
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: T10 at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open.
-
PC Financial Open: Opened the season with a sixth-place finish at the PC Financial Open.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned exempt status for the first six events on the Mackenzie Tour on the strength of a T5 finish at the Canada Qualifying Tournament in May by shooting rounds of 70-74-68-67.
2013 Season
With conditional status, made 18 starts and played the weekend eight times.
-
Mylan Classic: T31 the next week at the Mylan Classic was one of his best finishes.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: T31 at the Albertsons Boise Open was one of his best finishes.
2012 Season
Will be a rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2013.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Was T27 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and missed his PGA TOUR card by a shot. Closed his round at PGA West's Stadium Course birdie-birdie-par for a round of 70, but his 16-under total over six days was one shy of what he needed.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Monday-qualifier at the Cox Classic, but failed to make the 36-hole cut.
-
The Players Cup: On PGA TOUR Canada, lost in a playoff at the The Players Cup in July.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Monday-qualifier at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open,, but failed to make the 36-hole cut.
2010 Season
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Made his first Korn Ferry Tour cut, a T21 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open, playing his way in via the open-qualifier.
Amateur Highlights
- Had three wins on the Golden Bear/Gateway Tour from 2004-08.