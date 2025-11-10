Vince Covello betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Vince Covello missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2020. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Covello's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Covello's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|81
|+10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|71-67-68-75
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|68-73-74-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|3.646
Covello's recent performances
- Covello had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 13-under.
- He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.121
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.412
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.377
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.539
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.449
|-0.176
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.121 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello sported a -0.412 mark. He has a 69.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Covello delivered a -1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.52, and he broke par 19.54% of the time.
- Covello has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 226th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
