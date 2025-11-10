PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Vince Covello betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Vince Covello missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2020. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Covello at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Covello's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC71-71E

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Covello's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Covello's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5368-69-67-71-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D81+10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5571-67-68-75-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5768-73-74-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-67-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC81-74+11--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5469-70-72-67-103.646

    Covello's recent performances

    • Covello had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 13-under.
    • He has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Covello has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Covello has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Covello's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1210.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.4120.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3770.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.539-0.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.449-0.176

    Covello's advanced stats and rankings

    • Covello posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.121 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello sported a -0.412 mark. He has a 69.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Covello delivered a -1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.52, and he broke par 19.54% of the time.
    • Covello has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 226th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

