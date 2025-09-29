Vince Covello betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Vince Covello returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Covello looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2020 where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Covello at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Covello's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Covello's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|68-73-74-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Covello's recent performances
- Covello's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
- Covello has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.743 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has averaged -1.831 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.279
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.246
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.311
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.645
|-1.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.481
|-1.831
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.279 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello sports a -0.246 mark. He has a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.45, and he is breaking par 17.78% of the time.
- Covello ranks 227th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.