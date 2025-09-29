PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Vince Covello betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Vince Covello returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Covello looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2020 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Covello at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Covello's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC72-71-1

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Covello's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Covello's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5768-73-74-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-67-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC81-74+11--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5469-70-72-67-103.646
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-72+6--

    Covello's recent performances

    • Covello's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
    • Covello has an average of -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.743 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Covello has averaged -1.831 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Covello's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.279-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2460.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3110.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.645-1.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.481-1.831

    Covello's advanced stats and rankings

    • Covello has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.279 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.2 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello sports a -0.246 mark. He has a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.45, and he is breaking par 17.78% of the time.
    • Covello ranks 227th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 4 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

