Vince Covello betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Vince Covello has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on a strong performance in this year's tournament.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Covello's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|71-67-68-75
|-7
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|68-73-74-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Covello's recent performances
- Covello had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
- Covello has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.129
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.315
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.260
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.331
|-1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.035
|-0.801
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.129 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello has a -0.315 mark. He has a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he breaks par 18.06% of the time.
- Covello's driving distance averages 301.5 yards this season.
- He has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 227th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
