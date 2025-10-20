Vince Covello betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Covello had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.

Covello has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Covello has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.