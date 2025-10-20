PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Vince Covello betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Covello of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Vince Covello has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on a strong performance in this year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Covello at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Covello's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Covello's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5571-67-68-75-7--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5768-73-74-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-67-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC81-74+11--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5469-70-72-67-103.646
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-72+6--

    Covello's recent performances

    • Covello had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
    • Covello has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Covello has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Covello has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Covello's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.129-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.3150.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.2600.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.331-1.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.035-0.801

    Covello's advanced stats and rankings

    • Covello has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.129 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello has a -0.315 mark. He has a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he breaks par 18.06% of the time.
    • Covello's driving distance averages 301.5 yards this season.
    • He has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 227th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW