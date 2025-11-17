PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Vince Covello betting profile: The RSM Classic

Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Vince Covello missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2020, posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Covello at The RSM Classic.

    Covello's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC71-68-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Covello's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Covello's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5368-69-67-71-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D81+10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5571-67-68-75-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5768-73-74-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-67-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC81-74+11--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--

    Covello's recent performances

    • Covello had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 13-under.
    • Covello has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Covello has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Covello has averaged -0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Covello's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1210.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.4120.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3770.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.539-0.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.449-0.131

    Covello's advanced stats and rankings

    • Covello has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.121 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello has a -0.412 mark. He has a 69.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Covello has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 226th.
    • On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.42, and he has broken par 19.00% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.56%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

