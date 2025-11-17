Vince Covello betting profile: The RSM Classic
Vince Covello of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Vince Covello missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2020, posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Covello's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|71-68
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Covello's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|81
|+10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|71-67-68-75
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|68-73-74-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
Covello's recent performances
- Covello had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 13-under.
- Covello has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has averaged -0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.121
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.412
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.377
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.539
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.449
|-0.131
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.121 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello has a -0.412 mark. He has a 69.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Covello has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 226th.
- On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.42, and he has broken par 19.00% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.56%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of The RSM Classic.
