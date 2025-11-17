Vince Covello betting profile: The RSM Classic

Covello had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 13-under.

Covello has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Covello has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.