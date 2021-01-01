Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2009
PGA TOUR: 2016
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2018 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Sony Open in Hawaii
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2015 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
2018 Defeated James Hahn, Sony Open in Hawaii
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
2015 Lost to Kyle Thompson, Miguel Angel Carballo, Rex Hospital Open
2015 Defeated Sung Kang, Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
Personal
- Was born in Montgomery and at age 2 moved to Tuscaloosa, where he stayed through the beginning of college.
- Played for three different high schools in four years: Tuscasloosa Academy, Central High School and Northridge High School.
- His father, Maxie, played baseball at the University of Alabama.
- Went to high school with Major League Baseball pitcher David Robertson.
- Attributes his move to Sea Island, Georgia in 2012 as the key to his success in 2015 on the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually on the PGA TOUR.
- Dream foursome would be rounded out by his father, Aaron Rodgers and the late Payne Stewart.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Charles Schwab Challenge: Finished T3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, recording back-to-back top-three results for the first time on TOUR.
AT&T Byron Nelson: Shot a final-round 63 to finish T3 at AT&T Byron Nelson, his best result on TOUR since winning the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii. Co-led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.75).
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth time in four seasons on TOUR, ending the season at No. 122 in the FedExCup standings. Earned one top-10 and made 13 cuts in 25 starts. Became the second player (since 1983) to make consecutive eagles multiple times in the same season, joining Phil Mickelson (2001), doing so at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and the Wyndham Championship.
Wyndham Championship: With a T13 at the Wyndham Championship, moved from No. 129 to No. 118 to play his way into the FedExCup Playoffs. Made back-to-back eagles in the second round (Nos. 5 and 6).
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Made back-to-back eagles in the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic (T55), accomplishing the feat at the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth.
2018 Season
Claimed first two PGA TOUR titles while advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third season in a row, reaching the TOUR Championship for the first time. Ended his season at No. 30 in the FedExCup. Made 18 cuts in 29 starts while posting seven top-25s, including four top-10s.
Sony Open in Hawaii: In his first sudden-death playoff on the PGA TOUR, defeated James Hahn at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a par-3 on the sixth extra hole (17th hole), recording his second victory of the season and second of his career. Moved back into the FedExCup lead following the win. Was one shot off the lead entering the final round and shot a 68 to force the playoff. Final round included an eagle at the par-4 10th, holing out from the right rough from 55 yards. Became the first player on the season to record multiple victories, needing just seven starts.
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Earned first PGA TOUR victory at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Reeled off six consecutive birdies on Nos. 8-13 in round one en route to a career-low 9-under 62 and two-stroke lead over Vaughn Taylor. Followed with scores of 70-66 in rounds two and three to maintain at least a share of the lead after each of the first three rounds. Due to inclement weather, played 36 holes Sunday. In the final round, with additional inclement weather approaching, fired a bogey-free 4-under 67 to hold off Rickie Fowler by a stroke at 19-under 265.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In his third start at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, made eight birdies (including five in his last seven holes) en route to a final-round 7-under 64 and T4 finish (one stroke shy of the three-man playoff won by Patrick Cantlay).
Sanderson Farms Championship: Recorded first top-10 of the season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing T10. Following rounds of 71-72 in rounds one and two, respectively, carded scores of 69-68 on the weekend to get to 8-under 280.
2017 Season
Made the cut in half of his 28 starts, with a runner-up finish at the season-opening Safeway Open the best of his three top-10 finishes. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time in as many attempts, finishing the season No. 99 in the FedExCup standings.
Dell Technologies Championship: One week after missing the cut in the first Playoffs event at THE NORTHERN TRUST, saw his season end following another missed cut at TPC Boston and the Dell Technologies Championship.
Barracuda Championship: Making his first-ever start at the Barracuda Championship, tallied 38 points in the Modified Stableford format to finish T9 (his third top-10 finish of the season). Finished six points short of the three-man playoff (44 points), eventually won by Chris Stroud.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with fellow Auburn Tiger Jason Dufner to finish T5 at 19-under in Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Safeway Open: In the season's first event, the Safeway Open, entered the final round with a one-stroke lead over Scott Piercy before carding a final-round, 2-under 70 to finish solo-second, one behind winner Brendan Steele. The finish was his second runner-up showing in 32 PGA TOUR starts, having tied for second at the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, marking the second consecutive season he finished runner-up in his season debut
2016 Season
Rookie season on the PGA TOUR included five top-10 finishes in 27 starts, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Made the cut in 20 of 27 starts, finishing No. 82 in the FedExCup. Entered the Playoffs No. 58 in the standings, but missed the cut at The Barclays and Deutsche Bank Championship to end his season. Was one of seven rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Made his debut in the U.S. Open (MC), The Open Championship (T68) and the PGA Championship (T49).
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Rounded out his top-10 finishes with a T8 at the rain-shortened Zurich Classic of New Orleans (54 holes).
Valspar Championship: Following a T33 finish at the Valspar Championship, jumped from No. 68 to No. 65 and earned a spot in the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play, replacing an injured Jim Furyk who was unable to play. In Austin, advanced out of group play by halving matches with Bubba Watson and J.B Holmes and defeating Emiliano Grillo (2-up) before losing to Ryan Moore (4 and 3) in the round of 16 for a T9 result.
Farmers Insurance Open: Recorded his third top-10 of the season at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing T8, five shots behind eventual-winner Brandt Snedeker. The finish snapped a four-tournament streak where he missed the cut twice and finished no better than T42 (CareerBuilder Challenge).
Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T4 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in a weather-delayed Monday finish. Held a share of the third-round lead in Mississippi with David Toms but finished two strokes off the winning score.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: The 2015 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season and Finals combined money leader closed with a bogey-free 8-under 63 to finish T2 in his PGA TOUR member debut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. While many rookie counterparts started season at Frys.com Open, delayed the start of his season for his St. Simons, Ga., wedding on Saturday, Oct. 17. Was hoping to follow Emiliano Grillo a week earlier as the last player to win on TOUR in first start as an official member.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, two wins, two runners-up, one third-place finish, 12 top-10s, 14 top-25s and 18 cuts made. Was first in the final priority-ranking order, along with Chez Reavie.
Web.com Tour Championship: Closed his season with a T5 at the Web.com Tour Championship, which wrapped up the season-long money title ($567,865 in earnings), the second most in Tour history (Michael Sim in 2009 pocketed $644,142). Spent the last 16 weeks of the season at No. 1, fourth best in Tour history. Fittingly, he birdied the final hole of the season at TPC Sawgrass. As No. 1, earned fully exempt status on the PGA TOUR in 2015-16 and received an invitation to THE PLAYERS Championship in May. In the final stats, he retained the No. 1 position in Scoring Average (68.68), Putting Average (1.694), Total Birdies (390), Top-10 Finishes (12) and Birdie Average (4.81). He finished No. 2 in the All-Around Ranking.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Withdrew during the second round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Missed the cut in the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run.
Hotel Fitness Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, opened with a T16 at the Hotel Fitness Championship.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Closed the Regular Season with a T26 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open to finish No. 1 through the first 21 events, with earnings of $518,241 and a $174,592 advantage over No. 2 Martin Piller. Held the top spot from The Rex Hospital Open through the final Regular Season tournament, a total of 12 weeks in a row. Was No. 1 in Scoring Average (68.49), Birdie Average (4.91), Total Birdies (344) and Top-10 Finishes (11), No. 2 in Putting Average (1.691), No. 3 in All-Around Ranking and No. 4 in Greens In Regulation (74.88) through the Regular Season.
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: The good play continued in Knoxville at the News Sentinel Open. A pair of 68s the first two days had him T25. Posted back-to-back 64s Saturday and Sunday (15 birdies, one bogey) to finish at 20-under par to win by four shots, producing his second career win in four tournaments. Started the final round at Fox Den CC two off the pace but steadily moved to the lead with birdies at Nos. 1, 3, 5 and 7. Added two more birdies after the turn and was up by two shots through 11 holes. Sandwiched a pair of tough par-saves around a birdie at No. 15, which allowed him to push his lead to four, the eventual margin of victory. The Auburn grad donned the Tennessee-orange winner's blazer at the prize ceremony. "It's a good orange to wear today," he said. Collected $99,000, pushing his season total to $512,553, the sixth-best total in Tour history with five tournaments still on the schedule.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Was on cruise control early in Springfield, Mo., at the Price Cutter Charity Championship two weeks later. Opened with a bogey-free 64 and was two off the lead Friday through 16 holes before finishing triple bogey-bogey. Rebounded with 67-68 on the weekend for a T6, his 10th top 10 of the year.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Finally broke through and won in Utah in early August after finishing second twice earlier, in April and May. Used a second-round 62 to take the lead at the halfway mark of the Utah Championship in Lehi. Shot weekend rounds of 71-69 to finish regulation tied at 19-under with Sung Kang, relinquishing a four-shot lead to Kang on the back nine. After both players parred the first extra hole (No. 18 at the GC at Thanksgiving Point), the duo played the 18th again, and he hit his approach shot on the par-4 hole to 3 feet, which he would make after Kang missed from long range. The victory was the first of his Korn Ferry Tour career, and the 62 set a new Korn Ferry Tour career-best and new course record (matched later that day by Trey Mullinax).
Barbasol Championship: Received a sponsor's invite to play in the PGA TOUR's Barbasol Championship. Carded 71-76 and missed the cut.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: After a missed cut in Wichita, came back and notched his fifth top-10 of the season at the Albertsons Boise Open. Entered the final round T32, then fired a bogey-free 64 to jump to T9.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Enjoyed a strong showing in Cleveland at the Rust-Oleum Championship. Opened with a first-round 70, then fired a 63 Friday, putting him T5, two back of the leader. Carded 68-67 on the weekend for a T3.
Rex Hospital Open: Posted scores of 69-64 in the first two rounds of the Rex Hospital Open and was two shots off the lead. Third-round 68 kept him close as local favorite Harold Varner III shot a course-record 62 to assume the 54-hole lead. Opened the final round with four birdies in his first five holes to move into contention. Wound up with a 5-under 66 that put him 17 under to finish in a tie for the lead at the end of regulation play with eventual winner Kyle Thompson and Miguel Angel Carballo. Missed an 8-foot birdie on the second playoff hole and then watched as Thompson rolled in 4-footer to capture the title. Consolation prize was a $55,000 paycheck, which vaulted him past Peter Malnati and into the top spot on the money list after 10 of 21 Regular Season events. His ascension to No. 1 marked the latest point in a season in Tour history that a player had been No. 1 on the money list without an official win.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Two starts later, was T4 after 36 holes of the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Started third round birdie-eagle-birdie, only to double-bogey the fourth hole. Mixed five more birdies with three bogeys for 68. An inconsistent final-round 69 resulted in a T10.
El Bosque Mexico Championship: Opened the El Bosque Mexico Championship in April with a 67. Was two off the pace after 18 holes but fell five strokes behind with rounds of 70-71. Fired a bogey-free 67 on Sunday to T2.
Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: At the Brasil Champions, fired 64-65 over his first 36 holes. Entered the third round one stroke behind eventual champion Peter Malnati. Closing weekend rounds of 70-68 led to T9.
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: In his third Korn Ferry Tour start in March, carded rounds of 67-72-70 to sit just one stroke off the lead after 54 holes of the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship. An up-and-down, final-round 75 resulted in a T4.
The McGladrey Classic: Other TOUR start came at The McGladrey Classic in October 2014, at the beginning of the TOUR season. Made the cut at the Sea Island's Seaside course, his home facility. Posted 66-71-70-70 and finished T54.
2014 Season
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T21 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.
Rex Hospital Open: Finished T29 at The Rex Hospital Open in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.
The McGladrey Classic: Finished T54 at The McGladrey Classic in his only start on the PGA TOUR.
2011 Season
In one Korn Ferry Tour start, missed the cut at the Stadion Classic at UGA.
2009 Season
Made four Korn Ferry Tour appearances, missing the cut in all four.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the Alabama State Junior back-to-back in 2003 and '04. Won three other Alabama State Golf Association titles; the 2003 and '06 State Match Play and 2004 State Four Ball with former University of Alabama golfer Gator Todd.
- Earned All-Southeastern Conference honors as a junior at Auburn after winning the 2007 SEC Championship. Joined Jimmy Green (1991), Bryant MacKellar (1997) and Roland Thatcher (2000) as Auburn conference champions.