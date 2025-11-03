Patton Kizzire betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Patton Kizzire finished tied for 10th with a score of 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon his missed cut from 2024 in the World Wide Technology Championship.
Kizzire's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2023
|T10
|65-65-67-71
|-16
|2022
|T56
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|2021
|T32
|72-68-71-64
|-9
|2020
|T58
|67-71-71-73
|-2
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 16-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-67-72-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|70-67-74-66
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged 0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.405
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.181
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.506
|0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.356
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.436
|0.130
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Kizzire delivered a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
