Patton Kizzire betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sported a -0.181 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Kizzire delivered a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR.

On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 21.74% of the time.