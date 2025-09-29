Patton Kizzire betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off Oct. 2-5, 2025. Kizzire looks to build on his tied for 11th finish at last year's tournament where he shot 18-under par.
Latest odds for Kizzire at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Kizzire's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|67-78
|+1
|2021
|T59
|72-69-78-68
|-1
|2020
|MC
|68-74
|-2
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 18-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|4.978
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.709 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.425
|-0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.204
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.550
|1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.470
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.549
|-0.155
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire is sporting a -0.204 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire is delivering a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Kizzire has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 180th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.