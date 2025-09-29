PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patton Kizzire betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire returns to The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off Oct. 2-5, 2025. Kizzire looks to build on his tied for 11th finish at last year's tournament where he shot 18-under par.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Kizzire's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1165-68-70-67-18
    2023MC74-71+1
    2022MC67-78+1
    2021T5972-69-78-68-1
    2020MC68-74-2

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT6671-69-73-70+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4366-71-66-71-10--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1165-68-70-67-18--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC76-73+7--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5066-67-71-73-114.978
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.709 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.425-0.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.204-0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5501.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.470-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.549-0.155

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.425 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire is sporting a -0.204 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 64.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire is delivering a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
    • Kizzire has accumulated 72 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 180th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

