5H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire finished tied for 66th at +1 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at The RSM Classic.

    Kizzire's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6671-69-73-70+1
    2023T3567-68-70-67-10
    2022MC67-72-3
    2021T1065-66-70-66-15
    2020T6869-69-67-75-2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 15-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3170-65-65-72-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-67-72-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5470-67-74-66-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
    • He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.405-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.181-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green4th0.5060.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.3560.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.4360.175

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.181 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Kizzire excels around the greens with a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
    • Kizzire has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

