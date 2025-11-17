Patton Kizzire betting profile: The RSM Classic
Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire finished tied for 66th at +1 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Kizzire's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|2023
|T35
|67-68-70-67
|-10
|2022
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2021
|T10
|65-66-70-66
|-15
|2020
|T68
|69-69-67-75
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 15-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|70-65-65-72
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-67-72-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|70-67-74-66
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 16-under.
- He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.405
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.181
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4th
|0.506
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.356
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.436
|0.175
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.405 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.181 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 65.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Kizzire excels around the greens with a 0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The RSM Classic.
