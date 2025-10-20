PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire finished tied for 43rd at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Kizzire's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4366-71-66-71-10

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT6671-69-73-70+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4366-71-66-71-10--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1165-68-70-67-18--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC76-73+7--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5066-67-71-73-114.978
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has one victory and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.438-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.220-0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5320.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.429-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.554-0.328

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.438 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sported a -0.220 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Kizzire excelled with a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked third on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
    • Kizzire has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

