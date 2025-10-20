Patton Kizzire betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.438 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sported a -0.220 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Kizzire excelled with a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked third on TOUR.

On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.