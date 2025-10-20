Patton Kizzire betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire finished tied for 43rd at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Kizzire's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|4.978
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has one victory and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.394 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.438
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.220
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.532
|0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.429
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.554
|-0.328
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.438 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sported a -0.220 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Kizzire excelled with a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranked third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
