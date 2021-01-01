Exempt status

PGA TOUR Victories (2)

2015 Quicken Loans National

Quicken Loans National 2018 Barbasol Championship

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2009 Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2021 Lost to Cam Davis, Joaquin Niemann, Rocket Mortgage Classic

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

2009 Defeated Adam Bland, Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light

Personal

Biggest thrill outside golf was the births of his two sons.

Helped his high school basketball team reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Superstitions include tying his shoes in a certain way.

Dream foursome includes Mark Merritt and his two sons, Scout and Dodge.

Two brothers also competed in college athletics. Older brother, Ben, played Division III football at Wartburg College in Iowa. Younger brother, Tim, was a Division III basketball player at Luther College in Iowa. Father is a member of the Wartburg Hall of Fame after playing both baseball and basketball for the school.

On the Friday before the 2018 PGA Championship, was diagnosed with 12-inch blood clot that ran from the area above his elbow into his chest. Underwent a thrombectomy the same day. Two days later, flew to St. Louis to play in the PGA Championship (MC).

In January 2019, was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, where blood vessels or nerves in the area between the collarbone and the first rib are compressed, leading to surgery that month to have the top rib on his left side removed. After a two-month absence, returned to the PGA TOUR at THE PLAYERS Championship (MC).

Special Interests

Spending time with family and friends

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic before falling in a five-hole playoff to Cam Davis. Made a bogey-4 at the fifth extra hole (No. 15) while Joaquin Niemann was eliminated after the first playoff hole (bogey-5 at No. 18). Marked his second consecutive top-10 at the event.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

2020 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season and sixth total, finishing the season No. 74 in the FedExCup standings. Collected two top-10s, highlighted by a second consecutive runner-up at the Barracuda Championship, and made 14 cuts in 22 starts.

Barracuda Championship: Finished solo-second at the Barracuda Championship for the second consecutive season, one point behind winner Richy Werenski. Also held the outright 54-hole lead for the second consecutive year, failing to convert a 54-hole lead/co-lead for the third time in five attempts in his career. Marked his third career second-place finish on TOUR.

2019 Season

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in his eighth season on TOUR and advanced to the BMW Championship for the second time, finishing the season No. 58 in the FedExCup standings. Earned four top-10s, collecting more than three in a single season for the first time in his career, and made 14 cuts in 21 starts.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Fired a 9-under 62 to hold the first-round lead at THE NORTHERN TRUST en route to a T12. Moved from No. 72 to 59th in the FedExCup standings to earn a spot in the BMW Championship.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth time and won the Barbasol Championship to collect second career PGA TOUR victory. Missed the cut at the first two Playoffs events to end his season at No. 91 in the FedExCup. Win in Kentucky was the highlight of the season, making 17 cuts in 27 starts, including five top-25s and three top-10s.

Barbasol Championship: After tying the course record at Keene Trace Golf Club in round one with a 10-under 62, never lost a hold on the lead en route to victory at the Barbasol Championship. With ensuing rounds of 67-69-67, claimed his second career PGA TOUR win by a stroke over Billy Horschel, Tom Lovelady and Richy Werenski at 23-under 265. Because of multiple weather delays throughout the week, finished his third round Saturday, but never hit a shot on Sunday. In the Monday finish, holed his second shot for an eagle-2 at No. 8 from 133 yards en route to the final-round 5-under 67. With just five weeks left before the FedExCup Playoffs, moved from No. 131 to 65th in the standings, assuring himself a start in the Playoffs.

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with four starts, two top-10s and three cuts made. Was 27th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 13th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25). Made the cut in 12 of 28 starts on the PGA TOUR, with a T8 at the Travelers Championship his lone top-10 finish. Wrapped up the season No. 151 in the FedExCup standings.

DAP Championship: Followed a tie for ninth at the Boise Open with a tie for sixth at the DAP Championship to secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2016 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive time, thanks to six top-25 finishes in 25 starts. Season ended with a missed cut at The Barclays, finishing No. 121 in the FedExCup standings.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Final-round 1-under 71 led to T3 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, three strokes behind champion Jason Day. On Sunday, after two double bogeys on the front nine led to a 2-over 38, stormed back with five consecutive birdies on Nos. 10-14 for the best consecutive birdie streak of the week and one off the tournament-record birdie of six straight held by Duffy Waldorf, Curt Byrum and Darren Clarke. Entered the 72nd hole at 16-under par and just one behind Day before a double bogey led to the T3 finish. Kept a streak alive of all six of his top-10 finishes on TOUR coming the start after a missed cut. The T3 finish came in his first start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and 11th of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR Season, where a T11 at the Northern Trust Open was his previous-best showing. Led the field in birdies for the week with 24, one more than winner Jason Day.

2015 Season

Claimed his first career PGA TOUR title en route to his second consecutive start in the FedExCup Playoffs. Made it through the first three of four events for the first time in his career, the BMW Championship, before ending his season at No. 56 in the FedExCup standings.

Quicken Loans National: After entering the week with five consecutive missed cuts, carded a final-round 4-under 67 (including a 34-foot, 5-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole) for a three-stroke victory over Rickie Fowler at the Quicken Loans National. At 18-under 266, set a new 72-hole scoring record at the Robert Trent Jones GC, topping the 267 totals by Tiger Woods in 2009 and Nick Watney in 2011. Became the first player to make the Quicken Loans National title his initial PGA TOUR win in his 96th start at the age of 29 years, 9 months, 8 days. Previous-best finish was a runner-up effort at the 2014 FedEx St. Jude Classic. Win earned him a first-time spot in the upcoming World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and the PGA Championship events. Week included a third-round 61 (matched his career-low score set earlier this season in the second round of the RBC Heritage), and established a new tournament record. The previous low score was 62, set by three players (Anthony Kim in 2009, Hunter Mahan in 2009 and Nick Watney in 2011). Along with Kevin Chappell set a new Quicken Loans National low-opening 54-hole score, with their 199 totals topping 200s set by Tom Pernice, Jr. (2008), Kim (2009), Woods (2009), Justin Rose (2010) and Fowler (2015). Is now one for two when carrying the lead/co-lead into the final round on the PGA TOUR.

2014 Season

Made 10 of 20 cuts, with one top-10 and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career.

The Barclays: Finished T46 at The Barclays, but failed to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship by 1.64 FedExCup points. Could have knocked Geoff Ogilvy out of the 100th position and move on in the Playoffs until he missed a 10-foot par putt on the 18th hole. Settled for a career-best 101st in the final FedExCup standings.

Finished T46 at The Barclays, but failed to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship by 1.64 FedExCup points. Could have knocked Geoff Ogilvy out of the 100th position and move on in the Playoffs until he missed a 10-foot par putt on the 18th hole. Settled for a career-best 101st in the final FedExCup standings. FedEx St. Jude Classic: After missed cuts in his first six starts of the season as well as two missed cuts coming into the FedEx St. Jude Classic, claimed his first runner-up in his 65th PGA TOUR start. Rounds of 67-66-67-71 left him a stroke shy of Ben Crane at TPC Southwind. With the second-place performance, moved inside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings, to No. 111.

2013 Season

Finished the year with five top-25s and 15 cuts made in 22 Korn Ferry Tour starts, making the cut in his first eight starts. Ended the Regular Season 74th in earnings to grab one of the last available Finals spots. Finished T15 (Hotel Fitness Championship) and T17 (Chiquita Classic) to open the four-event Finals.

Chile Classic: Was T6 at the Chile Classic in Santiago. Third-round 64 moved him into contention at 14-under par. Posted his third 3-under 69 on the final day and finished four shots back of winner Kevin Kisner.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 24 starts on Tour and had five top-25 finishes, and four of those came outside the continental United States. Opened his season with three in a row, highlighted by a T17 at the Chile Classic. Was T13 at the Mexico Open, where he was a winner in 2009.

Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Closed his season with a T8 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open.

2011 Season

Made only eight of 23 cuts on the PGA TOUR with no top-25 finishes. Finished 202nd on the final money list. Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in the fall and finished T11 in back-to-back weeks at the Albertsons Boise Open and the Soboba Golf Classic. Opened with an 8-under 63 in Boise, where he attended college.

2010 Season

Had perhaps the most dramatic final week of anyone on TOUR, securing the 125th and final TOUR card for 2011 and capturing the $1 million Kodak Challenge. Hovering around No. 125 entering the Fall Series, made final four cuts of the season to secure card for sophomore season. Bogey-free, final-round 67 for T30 finish at the Children's Miracle Network Classic was just enough to make the No. 125 position on the money list after Johnson Wagner double-bogeyed the 16th hole. Immediately following the tournament, won the $1-million first prize in the Kodak Challenge in a playoff with Rickie Fowler and Aaron Baddeley with an 18-inch birdie putt on No. 17 at the Magnolia Course. Players had to post the lowest score relative to par on 18 of the 30 Kodak Challenge holes to win. When asked what he would do with the $1 million prize from Kodak, he said "The first thing I'm going to do is buy my wife a brand-new car."

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Following seven straight missed cuts after a T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open, snapped that stretch with a third-place finish at Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Matched the best birdie-eagle streak of the season with a 6-under stretch in five holes (Nos. 7-11) during a final-round 67.

2009 Season

Had not played in a PGA TOUR event prior to 2010. Made the cut in 10 of his final 11 starts and ended his rookie season No. 39 on the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Managed to make only two cuts in his first six starts and started heating up as the summer progressed. Closed the season with six consecutive cuts made after the win but struggled on the weekends and could do no better than a T39 at the Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island to end the season.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Despite a double bogey on the final hole, took home medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament by one stroke over Jeff Maggert. Became one of just three players since 1992 to hold at least a share of the lead after each round of the six-round event, joining wire-to-wire winner Scott Verplank (1997) and Frank Lickliter II (2007).

2008 Season

Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Missed the cut in his only previous Korn Ferry Tour start, at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Amateur Highlights

Won 21 collegiate tournaments while at Boise State, including seven during his senior year, and at his previous school, Winona State. Won an NCAA-record five tournaments in a row at Boise. Two-time All-Western Athletic Conference first-team choice and two

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE