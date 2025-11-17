Troy Merritt betting profile: The RSM Classic
Troy Merritt missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.
Merritt's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2022
|T22
|66-71-70-65
|-10
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|2020
|T30
|68-68-66-71
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|68-75-66-76
|-3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-68-68-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T54
|66-72-72-75
|+5
|3.718
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-70-69-77
|-3
|7.389
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T12
|68-67-66-72
|-11
|--
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Merritt has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.244
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.166
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.050
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.000
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.359
|-0.122
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.244 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards shows his ability to move the ball well off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Merritt has posted a -0.166 mark. He has hit 63.38% of greens in regulation this season.
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. He has averaged 28.82 putts per round and has broken par 22.47% of the time.
- Merritt currently ranks 208th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 21 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of The RSM Classic.
