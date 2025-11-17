PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at The Old Course on October 02, 2025 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Troy Merritt missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for Merritt at The RSM Classic.

    Merritt's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-73+3
    2023MC71-71E
    2022T2266-71-70-65-10
    2021MC74-73+5
    2020T3068-68-66-71-9

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Merritt's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Merritt's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5368-75-66-76-3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-68-68-69-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5466-72-72-75+53.718
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-70-69-77-37.389
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1268-67-66-72-11--

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Merritt has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.244-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.166-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.050-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0000.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.359-0.122

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.244 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards shows his ability to move the ball well off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Merritt has posted a -0.166 mark. He has hit 63.38% of greens in regulation this season.
    • On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. He has averaged 28.82 putts per round and has broken par 22.47% of the time.
    • Merritt currently ranks 208th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 21 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

