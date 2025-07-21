PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)



    Troy Merritt returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Merritt looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the 3M Open.

    Merritt's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+1
    
    2022T4972-69-70-72-1
    2021T3964-71-70-74-5
    2020MC73-69E

    At the 3M Open

    • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 5-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Merritt's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5466-72-72-75+53.718
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-70-69-77-37.389
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1268-67-66-72-11--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Merritt has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0760.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.276-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.084-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.815-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.083-0.296

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.076 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt has sported a -0.276 mark.
    • On the greens, Merritt has delivered a -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.14.
    • Merritt's average Driving Distance this season is 303.5 yards.
    • He has accumulated 11 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 218th on TOUR.
    • Merritt breaks par 18.65% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.05%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW