Troy Merritt betting profile: 3M Open

Troy Merritt hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Troy Merritt returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Merritt looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Merritt's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2022
|T49
|72-69-70-72
|-1
|2021
|T39
|64-71-70-74
|-5
|2020
|MC
|73-69
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 39th at 5-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T54
|66-72-72-75
|+5
|3.718
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-70-69-77
|-3
|7.389
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T12
|68-67-66-72
|-11
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Merritt has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.076
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.276
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.084
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.815
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.083
|-0.296
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.076 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt has sported a -0.276 mark.
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.14.
- Merritt's average Driving Distance this season is 303.5 yards.
- He has accumulated 11 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 218th on TOUR.
- Merritt breaks par 18.65% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.05%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the 3M Open.
