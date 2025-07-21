Troy Merritt betting profile: 3M Open

Merritt has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

Merritt has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.