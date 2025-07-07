PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt of the United States plays a bunker shot on the ninth hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Troy Merritt of the United States plays a bunker shot on the ninth hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Troy Merritt returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 59th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the ISCO Championship.

    Merritt's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5967-68-70-75-8

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Merritt's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-70-69-77-37.389
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1268-67-66-72-11--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-73E--

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Merritt has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt has averaged -0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.325-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.886-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.453-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.606-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.271-0.568

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.325 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt is sporting a -0.886 mark. He has a 61.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Merritt has delivered a -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Merritt's average Driving Distance this season is 293.8 yards.
    • He has accumulated 7 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 218th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

