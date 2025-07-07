Troy Merritt betting profile: ISCO Championship
Troy Merritt of the United States plays a bunker shot on the ninth hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Troy Merritt returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 59th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Merritt's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-70-69-77
|-3
|7.389
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T12
|68-67-66-72
|-11
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Merritt has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged -0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.325
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.886
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.453
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.606
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.271
|-0.568
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.325 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt is sporting a -0.886 mark. He has a 61.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Merritt's average Driving Distance this season is 293.8 yards.
- He has accumulated 7 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 218th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.