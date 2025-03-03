PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Troy Merritt of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Plantation course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Troy Merritt of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Plantation course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    After he placed 23rd in this tournament in 2024, Troy Merritt has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Merritt has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 23rd.
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Merritt's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20242368-71-69-68-12

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 11-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Troy Merritt has averaged 286.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.897 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of -3.109 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158292.8286.9
    Greens in Regulation %12166.07%64.81%
    Putts Per Round11229.1530.8
    Par Breakers10724.02%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance14215.77%19.44%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt played 28 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Merritt's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 18-under and finished ninth.
    • With 213 points last season, Merritt ranked 142nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.123-0.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.163-0.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green910.0490.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.381-1.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.293-3.109

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5967-68-70-75-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-67-66-72-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW