Troy Merritt betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Troy Merritt of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Plantation course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
After he placed 23rd in this tournament in 2024, Troy Merritt has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, PUR, March 6-9.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Merritt has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 12-under and finishing 23rd.
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Merritt's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 11-under in his only recent appearance.
- Troy Merritt has averaged 286.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.897 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of -3.109 in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|292.8
|286.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|66.07%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.15
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|107
|24.02%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|15.77%
|19.44%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt played 28 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Merritt's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 18-under and finished ninth.
- With 213 points last season, Merritt ranked 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.123
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.163
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.049
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.381
|-1.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.293
|-3.109
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-67-66-72
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
