Troy Merritt betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Merritt has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 11-under in his only recent appearance.

Troy Merritt has averaged 286.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.897 Strokes Gained: Putting.