Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2015 Web.com Tour Championship
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2014 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot
Additional Victories (1)
2014 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
2015 Lost to Tim Petrovic, Alex Cejka, Sam Saunders, Jon Curran, Puerto Rico Open
2016 Defeated Kevin Na, Frys.com Open
National Teams
- 2017 Presidents Cup
- 2016 Olympic Games
- 2013 World Cup
Personal
- Born in Resistencia, Argentina, grew up playing the same course, Chaco GC, as Jose Coceres and Fabian Gomez.
- Picked up his first club at age 5 and also played basketball.
- Left Argentina at age 16 to attend the IMG Academy for golf in Bradenton, Fla.
- Member of famed "Class of 2011" and competed alongside Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele and Ollie Schniederjans during amateur golf days.
Special Interests
- Fishing, basketball, football
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
RBC Heritage: In his fourth start at the RBC Heritage, posted four sub-70 scores, including a pair of bogey-free rounds, to finish T2 at 15-under 269. Marked his fourth career runner-up on TOUR and first since the 2018 CIMB Classic.
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Earned his 20th career top-10 with a T6 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March. Made nine birdies in the third round, the fourth round of his career with nine or more birdies in a round. Made two eagles in the final round, the second round of his career with two or more eagles in a round.
2020 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in his fifth season as a member, finishing the season No. 93 in the FedExCup standings. Failed to qualify for the BMW Championship for the first time in his career. Recorded three top-10s and 12 made cuts in 23 starts, highlighted by third-place results at the Puerto Rico Open and 3M Open.
Puerto Rico Open: Tied two others for third at the Puerto Rico Open, his second career top-five at the event. Marked his best result since a T2 at the 2018 CIMB Classic. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, the first 36-hole lead/co-lead of his career.
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs and advanced to the BMW Championship for the fourth time in as many seasons on TOUR, ending the season at No. 65 in the FedExCup standings. Earned two top-10s and made 20 cuts in 23 starts, marking his fourth consecutive season with 20 made cuts or more. Became the first player since Luke List in 2013 to record a hole-in-one and an albatross in the same season (ace: The Open Championship; albatross: RBC Heritage).
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Posted four under-par scores to finish T9 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Made two eagles on the week for the second time in his PGA TOUR career (first: 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard).
CIMB Classic: Finished T2 at the CIMB Classic after recording a final-round 6-under 66. Represented first top-10 in three starts at the event.
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third time, ending the season No. 32 in the FedExCup. Season included 22 made cuts in 25 starts, with third-place finishes at the Houston Open and Fort Worth Invitational the best of six top-10 finishes. Made the cut in all three Playoffs starts, highlighted by a T7 at the Dell Technologies Championship.
Dell Technologies Championship: Highlighted by a third-round 64, finished T7 at the Dell Technologies Championships.
Fort Worth Invitational: Finished in third place at the Fort Worth Invitational, four strokes behind champion Justin Rose. Marked his best finish since 2016 THE NORTHERN TRUST (T2). With scores of 64 in rounds one and four, recorded two sub-65 scores in an event for the first time in his career. The 64s were the sixth and seventh sub-65 scores of his career, with three coming at Colonial Country Club (64/2018/R4, 64/2018/R1, 65/2017/R3).
Wells Fargo Championship: Recorded his fourth top-10 of the season, the most of any season since joining the PGA TOUR in 2015-16, with a T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship. During the first round, had a plane fly over Quail Hollow Club with a birthday message for his wife.
Houston Open: Made six birdies and two bogeys in his final round at the Houston Open to post a 4-under 68 and finish T3 with Jordan Spieth at 16-under 272. Was his first start at the event and marked his best finish since a T2 at the 2016 THE NORTHERN TRUST.
The Honda Classic: Led the field in birdies (19) at The Honda Classic en route to a T8 finish.
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: In his second start at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba (T10/2016), closed with a 4-under 67, good for T9 honors with four others at 11-under 273.
2017 Season
Made 20 cuts in 25 starts while recording seven top-25 finishes (two top-10s), including a season-best T7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Advanced to FedExCup Playoffs at No. 88 in the standings but finished No. 67 after third Playoffs event, the BMW Championship, to end his season.
Presidents Cup: Selected by Nick Price, along with Anirban Lahiri, as a captain's pick for the 2017 Presidents Cup International Team. Went 0-3-0 in his debut at Liberty National, pairing with fellow rookie Si Woo Kim for a 5-and-4 loss to Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed in the opening day Foursomes. After sitting out day two, paired with Jhonattan Vegas for a 2-and-1 loss to Kevin Kisner/Phil Mickelson in day three Foursomes before sitting out the afternoon match. Suffered a 6-and-4 defeat by Rickie Fowler in the anchor match in Sunday Singles.
Dell Technologies Championship: Along with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Stewart Cink, moved from outside the top 70 to inside that number (No. 62) at the Dell Technologies Championship to advance to the BMW Championship. After opening with rounds of 70-71-71, closed with a 5-under 66 to finish 22nd and secure his ticket to Chicago.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Final-round 68 was one of just nine bogey-free rounds at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he shared the first-round lead with Matthew Fitzpatrick (67) and was one off Charley Hoffman's 10-under 36-hole lead. His third-round 78 ruined his chance to win.
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: In his first start at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, posted scores of 68-69-66-67--270 (-14) to finish T10 with Jhonattan Vegas and Adam Hadwin.
2016 Season
Recorded 10 top-25 finishes from 25 starts. Of those, two were top-five showings. Finished No. 11 in the FedExCup, the highest finish by a rookie during the 2015-16 campaign.
TOUR Championship: Started his rookie season by winning the season-opening tournament and closed as one of two rookies to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs finale, the TOUR Championship. Finished T10 at East Lake.
The Barclays: Tied for second at The Barclays, his second top-10 of the season and moved from No. 34 to No. 6 in the FedExCup Standings, securing a spot in the TOUR Championship.
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Argentina when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T8 in the 60-player field.
Frys.com Open: After winning the Web.com Tour Championship in October 2015, won in his next start, the season-opening Frys.com Open, to become the first player to win in his first start as an official PGA TOUR member since Russell Henley at the 2013 Sony Open in Hawaii. Defeated Kevin Na on the second playoff hole in his second career playoff appearance (lost at the 2015 Puerto Rico Open) earning his first career PGA TOUR victory in his seventh career PGA TOUR start (age 23 years, 1 month, 4 days). Became the sixth player from Argentina to win on the PGA TOUR, joining Roberto De Vicenzo, José Cóceres, Angel Cabrera, Andres Romero and Fabian Gomez and is the first since Gomez at the 2015 FedEx St. Jude Classic. With the win, became the fourth player to make the Frys.com Open his maiden PGA TOUR victory, joining Bryce Molder (2011), Jonas Blixt (2012) and Jimmy Walker (2013-14).
2015 Season
Made five starts total on the PGA TOUR, playing the weekend four times. As a European Tour member, made 13 appearances, missing only one cut. Had three top 10s and six top 25s, collecting $394,235.
Web.com Tour Championship: Returned to top form at the Web.com Tour Championship, where he would take the halfway lead with rounds of 66-64. A third-round 67 gave him a two-shot cushion entering the final day over Chez Reavie. The two would exchange the lead a couple of times Sunday. When they reached the par-4 18th at TPC Sawgrass, the duo was tied. They both reached the green in regulation. He faced a 25-foot putt, while Reavie was 10 feet closer on a similar line. The Argentine confidently stroked a perfect putt to get to 14-under. Reavie's putt a moment later trailed left and missed. "I'm on to the PGA TOUR and it feels great," he said. Having just turned 23 in September, became the 15th player in his 20s to win on Tour this season and the second-youngest winner of the Web.com Tour Championship (David Duval was 21 years, 11 months in 1993). Became the third Argentinian to win on Tour (Miguel Carballo and Fabian Gomez). His Finals' earnings grew to $283,666, placing him fourth in the final priority-ranking order.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Would miss the cut the next week in Columbus, Ohio.
Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Picked up a second top 10 in the Finals in Davidson, N.C. Fired 66-68-68 and shared the 54-hole lead with Eric Axley. Never found his groove Sunday and settled for a final-round 72 and T2 finish. A check for $74,666 placed him third on the Finals money list, securing his PGA TOUR card.
Hotel Fitness Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, held a share of the opening-round lead of the Hotel Fitness Championship after a bogey-free 66. Ended up finishing ninth in the first of four Finals events.
PGA Championship: Qualified for the PGA Championship, recording a T61 finish.
Barbasol Championship: Added a T10 at the Barbasol Championship, playing as a sponsor exemption.
Open de Espana: In his next European Tour start, finished sixth at the Open de Espana in May.
Volvo China Open: At the co-sanctioned European Tour-OneAsia Tour's Volvo China Open in late-April, fired consecutive 69s on the weekend at the Tomson Shanghai Pudong GC to finish third, two shots behind winner Ashun Wu.
Puerto Rico Open: Was only one shot off the lead entering the final round of the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open. Missed a three-foot putt to bogey No. 18 and drop into a five-man playoff in his third career TOUR start. Lost on the first extra hole to Alex Cejka. Became the third sponsor exemption in the last four years to finish runner-up in Puerto Rico, joining Jordan Spieth (2013) and Ryo Ishikawa (2012).
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: In January on the European Tour, had four under-par rounds at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters to T5.
2014 Season
Played in 25 European Tour events, missing only six cuts.
VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: Highlight of the year was his Argentine Open win. After finishing T3 a year earlier, played stellar golf all week at Martindale CC in Buenos Aires. Took the 54-hole lead after a third-round 65 allowed him to open a six-shot bulge on Tyler McCumber. Coasted to a six-shot triumph Sunday with a 4-under 67, finishing ahead of runner-up Brad Hopfinger.
BMW International Open: Added T8 at the BMW International Open.
Africa Open: Finished T5 at the Africa Open. Seemed to be in control of the tournament after a first-round 68 followed by a second-round 63 and a third-round 62. Led Oliver Fisher by two shots with 18 holes to play. Faltered to a 73 Sunday that lowered him into a T5 with Rich Bland, Darren Fichardt and Jaco Van Zyl.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Came close to winning in February, at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Ultimately finished second despite a final 54 holes of 67-69-66. Still ended a stroke behind winner Stephen Gallacher.
BMW Masters: T8 at the BMW Masters.
2013 Season
Enjoyed three European Tour top-10s during his 21 starts on that circuit.
108 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: Played one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event, the Argentine Open, in December. Fashioned rounds of 70-71-72-69 to T3 at Nordelta GC in Buenos Aires, three shots behind winner Marcelo Rozo.
World Cup of Golf: Represented Argentina at the World Cup. In the individual portion of the event, finished T46.
70 OPEN D'ITALIA LINDT: Best finish was a T4 at the 70 Open D'Italia Lindt, with a pair of 68s Saturday and Sunday allowing him to move up the leaderboard.
Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles: Finished T6 at the Johnnie Walker Championship, thanks to a pair of 66s in the second and final rounds.
Africa Open: Only other top-10 was a T9 at the Africa Open. Followed his third-round 64 with a final-round 73.
2012 Season
Played a full slate on the European Tour, making 18 starts and 11 cuts.
ISPS HANDA Perth International: At the ISPS Handa Perth International on the PGA TOUR of Australasia, opened 66-67, and despite faltering to a 73-74 finish, still earned a T5.
Lyoness Open powered by Greenfinity: Best finish was a T10 at the Lyoness Open in July.
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Made his PGA TOUR debut, appearing in the Puerto Rico Open. Had a nice finish there, shooting a Sunday 67 to T42.
Africa Open: Picked up a T10 in January on the Southern Africa Tour, at the Africa Open.
2011 Season
Abierto International de Golf II Copa Antioquia: At the Abierto International de Golf II Copa Antioquia, parlayed rounds of 69-68-69-71 into a T6.