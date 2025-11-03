PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Based on available data, Emiliano Grillo made four appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship from 2020-2023, with his best result being a tied for eighth finish in 2021. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 looking to improve upon his tied for 42nd finish from 2023.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Grillo's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4267-69-73-65-10
    2022MC67-73-2
    2021T866-63-68-72-15
    2020T4170-67-70-71-6

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D68-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2774-68-71-64-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT468-69-69-66-16--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-69-71-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-70-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2065-67-69-68-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4067-72-73-69+18.711
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP265-66-68-67-18300.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-67-70-75-72.500

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top-five twice and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1840.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3030.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.261-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.2860.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5120.385

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (62nd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Grillo sports a 0.303 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.16% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

