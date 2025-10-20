Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Emiliano Grillo has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with an opportunity to make his mark at this Utah venue.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Grillo's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|74-68-71-64
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-69-71-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-70-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|67-72-73-69
|+1
|8.711
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P2
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|300.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-72-71-73
|+7
|58.250
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.174
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.321
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.266
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.261
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.489
|0.385
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.321 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 637 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
