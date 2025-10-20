PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Emiliano Grillo has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with an opportunity to make his mark at this Utah venue.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Grillo's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2774-68-71-64-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT468-69-69-66-16--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-69-71-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-70-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2065-67-69-68-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4067-72-73-69+18.711
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP265-66-68-67-18300.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-67-70-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-72-71-73+758.250

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1740.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3210.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.266-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2610.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4890.385

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.321 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.03% of the time.
    • Grillo has earned 637 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Tommy Sharp betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW