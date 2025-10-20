Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Grillo has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Grillo has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.