Emiliano Grillo betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Grillo has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.738 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.