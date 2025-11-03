Emiliano Grillo betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 33rd at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Grillo's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|2023
|T20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|2022
|T31
|67-66-72-69
|-6
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2020
|T44
|69-64-73-70
|-8
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|74-68-71-64
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T4
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-69-71-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|67-69-70-70
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|67-72-73-69
|+1
|8.711
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P2
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|300.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|2.500
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.738 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.184
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.303
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.261
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.286
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.512
|1.363
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.303 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.16% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 637 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
