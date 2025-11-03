PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 33rd at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Grillo's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3370-67-71-68-4
    2023T2065-67-69-71-8
    2022T3167-66-72-69-6
    2021MC70-72E
    2020T4469-64-73-70-8

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D68-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2774-68-71-64-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT468-69-69-66-16--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-69-71-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-70-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2065-67-69-68-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4067-72-73-69+18.711
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP265-66-68-67-18300.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-67-70-75-72.500

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.738 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 1.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1840.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3030.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.2610.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.2860.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5121.363

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.303 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.16% of the time.
    • Grillo has earned 637 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

