JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
International Victories (4)
2013 Karnten Golf Open [EurChall]
2016 Rolex Trophy [EurChall]
2017 Lyoness Open [Eur]
2017 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open [Eur]
National Teams
- 2008, 2010 Eisenhower Trophy
- 2018 World Cup
Personal
- Did not receive formal golf training until age 12.
- Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, attended the University of Texas where as a senior, he sank the winning putt for the Longhorns' first National Championship in 40 years in the 2012 final against Alabama. The winning Texas team also included Jordan Spieth, who was a freshman.
- Challenged Spieth for Player of the Year as a senior at Texas.
- Posted a 3.40 GPA as a geography major. Won the 2012 Byron Nelson Award given to the top academic golfer in the nation.
- Uncle was a music professor at the University of Texas.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, reaching the BMW Championship for the second time, and finished the season No. 58 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded nine top-25s, including three top-10s, and 17 made cuts in 24 starts. Was unable to defend a title for the first time after the cancellation of the John Deere Classic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safeway Open: Finished T7 at the Safeway Open to earn his second consecutive top-10 on TOUR. Made nine birdies in the second round en route to a 65, marking the first round of his career with nine or more birdies.
2019 Season
Earned first career PGA TOUR title at the John Deere Classic and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, ending the season at No. 63 in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship. Earned one top-10 finish, making 17 cuts in 24 starts.
John Deere Classic: Earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the John Deere Classic, firing a bogey-free 64 in the final round to win by two strokes over Russell Henley. The victory came in his 33rd TOUR start at the age 29 years, 1 month, 9 days. With the win, earned the final spot in the The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Made just one bogey for the week, becoming the first winner since Brandt Snedeker at the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to make one bogey over 72 holes. Had not previously recorded a top-10 on TOUR.
2018 Season
Made six cuts in 11 starts on the PGA TOUR. Played in all four majors for the first time in his career. Made the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, posting one top-10 and finishing 18th on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list to secure his 2018-19 PGA TOUR card. Was 36th in the final priority-ranking order.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished T9 at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 13-under 271.
The Honda Classic: Best finish in 11 PGA TOUR starts in 2017-18 was 11th place in The Honda Classic.
2017 Season
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open: Defeated Arjun Atwal at the first playoff hole to capture the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open when he birdied the first extra hole after both players had finished on 16-under. Began the final round one stroke back of leaders Atwal and Louis De Jager. Atwal's lip-out eagle putt from 20 feet for victory on the 72nd hole resulted in the playoff.
Lyoness Open: Claimed first European Tour title shooting a final-round 67 at the Lyoness Open in Austria. Challenge Tour graduate carded six birdies and a single bogey in final round to reach 12-under 276 with rounds of 70-71-68-67 and finish one stroke clear of nearest challengers Mikko Korhonen, David Horsey and Jbe Kruger. Began final round at 7-under, two strokes back of overnight leader Felipe Aguilar, but shared the lead after the third hole. Lost the lead when Kruger posted consecutive birdies on 15 and 16 but regained it when Kruger bogeyed the final hole. Made par on the final hole to win. Also won his first Challenge Tour event in Austria four years earlier at the Kärnten Golf Open presented by Mazda.