Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Dylan Frittelli enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, looking for better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his last outing, The RSM Classic.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Frittelli's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.
Frittelli's recent performances
- In his last five events, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Frittelli has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli is averaging 0.482 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging -0.442 Strokes Gained: Total.
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.8
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.67%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.22%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Frittelli's best finishes
- Frittelli, who took part in four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Frittelli's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 9-under and finished 52nd in that event.
- Frittelli placed 225th in the FedExCup standings with 6 points last season.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.442
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Frittelli's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|70-65-73-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
