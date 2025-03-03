Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Frittelli has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli is averaging 0.482 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.