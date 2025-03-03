PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Dylan Frittelli enters play in Rio Grande, PUR, looking for better results March 6-9 in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his last outing, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Frittelli at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In the past five years, this is Frittelli's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • With a driving average of 287.7 yards (30th in the field), a 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th), Brice Garnett took him the title in this tournament in 2024.

    Frittelli's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Frittelli has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Frittelli is averaging 0.482 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging -0.442 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Frittelli .

    Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-304.8303.3
    Greens in Regulation %-63.89%65.74%
    Putts Per Round-28.0028.7
    Par Breakers-26.67%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.22%15.74%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Frittelli's best finishes

    • Frittelli, who took part in four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those four tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • Last season Frittelli's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 9-under and finished 52nd in that event.
    • Frittelli placed 225th in the FedExCup standings with 6 points last season.

    Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.442

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Frittelli's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5270-65-73-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-72-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW