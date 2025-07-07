PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Dylan Frittelli returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Frittelli will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he takes on the challenging Scottish links.

    Latest odds for Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Frittelli's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-71-2
    2023MC78-71+9
    2022T4767-76-69-72+4

    At the Genesis Scottish Open

    • In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Frittelli's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-77+5--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT5270-65-73-67-96.000

    Frittelli's recent performances

    • Frittelli's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 52nd with a score of 9-under.
    • Frittelli has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Frittelli has averaged -0.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.234-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.243-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.226-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.346-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.437-0.953

    Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings

    • Frittelli has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 312.4 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Frittelli has a -1.243 mark. He has a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Frittelli has delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Frittelli's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW