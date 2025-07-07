Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Dylan Frittelli of South Africa plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Dylan Frittelli returns to The Renaissance Club for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 10-13. Frittelli will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he takes on the challenging Scottish links.
Frittelli's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|2023
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|2022
|T47
|67-76-69-72
|+4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Frittelli's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T52
|70-65-73-67
|-9
|6.000
Frittelli's recent performances
- Frittelli's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 52nd with a score of 9-under.
- Frittelli has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli has averaged -0.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.234
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.243
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.226
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.346
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.437
|-0.953
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
- Frittelli has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 312.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Frittelli has a -1.243 mark. He has a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Frittelli has delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Frittelli's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
