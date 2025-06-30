Dylan Frittelli betting profile: John Deere Classic
Dylan Frittelli of South Africa prepares to play a shot on the third hole on day three of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 07, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Dylan Frittelli returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event.
Frittelli's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|70-65-73-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2022
|T30
|66-70-70-68
|-10
|2021
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Frittelli's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T52
|70-65-73-67
|-9
|6
Frittelli's recent performances
- Frittelli's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of 9-under.
- Frittelli has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli has averaged -0.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.953
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
- Frittelli has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 52.78% this season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 309.0 yards in 2025.
- Frittelli is averaging 28.50 Putts Per Round this season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 30.56% in 2025.
- Frittelli's Par Breakers percentage is 22.22% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
