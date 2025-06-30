PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Dylan Frittelli betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa prepares to play a shot on the third hole on day three of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 07, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Dylan Frittelli returns to TPC Deere Run for the 2025 John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 3-6. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Frittelli at the John Deere Classic.

    Frittelli's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5270-65-73-67-9
    2023MC71-71E
    2022T3066-70-70-68-10
    2021MC68-71-3

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Frittelli's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-77+5--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT5270-65-73-67-96

    Frittelli's recent performances

    • Frittelli's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of 9-under.
    • Frittelli has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Frittelli has averaged -0.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.953

    Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings

    • Frittelli has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 52.78% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 309.0 yards in 2025.
    • Frittelli is averaging 28.50 Putts Per Round this season.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 30.56% in 2025.
    • Frittelli's Par Breakers percentage is 22.22% for the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

