Dylan Frittelli betting profile: The RSM Classic

Frittelli has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards shows his length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Frittelli has sported a 0.429 mark. He has hit 64.81% of Greens in Regulation.

On the greens, Frittelli has delivered a -0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.67 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.37% of the time.