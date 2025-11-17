PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Dylan Frittelli betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 24, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    Dylan Frittelli missed the cut at The RSM Classic last year after shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving his fortunes at this Georgia venue.

    Latest odds for Frittelli at The RSM Classic.

    Frittelli's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-77+5
    2023MC71-68-3
    2022MC69-80+7
    2021MC76-74+8
    2020T3568-67-68-71-8

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Frittelli's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Frittelli's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 35th at 8-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Frittelli's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-77+5--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT5270-65-73-67-96.000

    Frittelli's recent performances

    • Frittelli's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of 9-under.
    • Frittelli has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Frittelli has averaged -0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.306-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4290.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.463-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.691-0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.030-0.988

    Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings

    • Frittelli has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Frittelli has sported a 0.429 mark. He has hit 64.81% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Frittelli has delivered a -0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.67 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.37% of the time.
    • Frittelli currently ranks 212th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 17 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

