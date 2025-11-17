Dylan Frittelli betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Dylan Frittelli of South Africa hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Genesis Championship 2025 at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on October 24, 2025 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Dylan Frittelli missed the cut at The RSM Classic last year after shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving his fortunes at this Georgia venue.
Frittelli's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2022
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|2020
|T35
|68-67-68-71
|-8
At The RSM Classic
- In Frittelli's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Frittelli's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 35th at 8-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Frittelli's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T52
|70-65-73-67
|-9
|6.000
Frittelli's recent performances
- Frittelli's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of 9-under.
- Frittelli has an average of -0.460 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli has averaged -0.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.306
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.429
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.463
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.691
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.030
|-0.988
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
- Frittelli has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Frittelli has sported a 0.429 mark. He has hit 64.81% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Frittelli has delivered a -0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.67 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 20.37% of the time.
- Frittelli currently ranks 212th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 17 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.