Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2015
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Forme Tour Victories (2)
- 2015 The Players Cup, Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2016 Lost to Rhein Gibson, Dominic Bozzelli, Rick Lamb, LECOM Health Challenge
FORME TOUR (1-0)
-
2015 Defeated Taylor Pendrith, Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial
National Teams
- 2019 Presidents Cup
- 2016 World Cup
- 2006, 2014 Eisenhower Trophy
Personal
- Youngest of six children (four sisters and one brother).
- Introduced to golf when he was 5 by his mother who was a caddy at a local golf course in Chinese Taipei.
- Attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
- Favorite professional team is the Seattle Seahawks.
- Dream foursome would include Luke Donald, Adam Scott and Gary Player.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- The Honda Classic: Earned his best result on the PGA TOUR since the 2018-19 season with a T3 at The Honda Classic. Shot the lowest score of any player in the field in the third round (65).
- Masters Tournament: Finished T7 at the Masters Tournament in November in his tournament debut. Marked his first career top-10 in a major championship. Led the field in Scrambling (80.00 percent).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
The Honda Classic: Earned his best result on the PGA TOUR since the 2018-19 season with a T3 at The Honda Classic. Shot the lowest score of any player in the field in the third round (65).
-
Masters Tournament: Finished T7 at the Masters Tournament in November in his tournament debut. Marked his first career top-10 in a major championship. Led the field in Scrambling (80.00 percent).
2019 Season
Earned his first career PGA TOUR title at the RBC Heritage en route to his third consecutive berth in the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing the season No. 37 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded a T3 in addition to the win and made 17 cuts in 25 starts.
-
Charles Schwab Challenge: Shot four scores in the 60s to tie Andrew Putnam for third at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Was one of just two players with all four rounds in the 60s (other: Ryan Palmer).
-
RBC Heritage: After entering the final round trailing Dustin Johnson by two strokes, posted a 4-under 67 to win the RBC Heritage by one stroke over Matt Kuchar for his first career PGA TOUR victory. Finished with a winning score of 12-under 272. Win came in his 79th PGA TOUR start at the age of 27 years, 5 months, 9 days. With the win, became the 14th player to record his first PGA TOUR victory at the RBC Heritage and fourth straight (Branden Grace/2016, Wesley Bryan/2017, Satoshi Kodaira/2018, Pan/2019). Marked the seventh straight come-from-behind victory at the event and was just the second win on TOUR by a player from Chinese Taipei (1987 Genesis Open/T.C. Chen. Became the 13th international winner of the RBC Heritage and fifth in the last eight years (Carl Pettersson/2012, Graeme McDowell/2013, Branden Grace/2016, Satoshi Kodaira/2018, Pan/2019).
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time, ending the season No. 35 in the FedExCup. Season included 22 made cuts in 30 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the Wyndham Championship. Recorded 10 top-25 finishes, including a T4 in the second Playoffs event (Dell Technologies Championship) that moved him into the top 70 to advance to the BMW Championship.
-
Dell Technologies Championship: Moved 39 spots in the FedExCup standings from No. 72 to No. 33 with a T4 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship, advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time in his career. Posted four rounds in the 60s for just the second time in his career, the first of which happened two starts prior at the Wyndham Championship. Closed with a final-round 66.
-
Wyndham Championship: Finished T2 at the Wyndham Championship to earn his first top-10 of the season in the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs. Entering the 72nd hole tied for the lead, hit his tee shot out of bounds and made a double bogey-6.
2017 Season
Rookie season included 14 made cuts in 29 starts, with a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open the best of his three top-10 finishes. Concluded the season No. 88 in the FedExCup, one of 12 rookies to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs.
-
Dell Technologies Championship: Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event, finishing the season with a T47.
-
Travelers Championship: In his second start outside Hartford, finished T8 at the Travelers Championship, his third top-10 of the season. The top-10 came after six missed cuts in his last seven starts.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: In his first start in the Farmers Insurance Open, posted scores of 70-69-69-70--278 (-10) to become one of just three players to shoot four sub-par scores at Torrey Pines (Ollie Schniederjans, Robert Streb). His 10-under 278 was good for a T2 finish with Charles Howell III.
-
The RSM Classic: Making his fifth start of the season, cracked the top 10 for the first time in his career (10 starts) with a T6 at The RSM Classic. After opening with a 6-under 66 on the Seaside Course, came back with a PGA TOUR career-low 64 on the Plantation Course on Friday to set the stage for the top-10 finish.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with seven top-10 showings in 22 starts, with his best among them a playoff loss in July. Finished 20th in the final priority-ranking order. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with an 11th-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Recorded another top-10 finish with a T9 in Boise, the second event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Fired the best third round of the day in Portland, with a career-low, 9-under 62 to take a share of the 54-hole lead. Finished T4 for his third top-10 in his last four starts.
-
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Chinese Taipei when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, finishing T30 in the 60-player field.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Posted weekend rounds of 63-65 at TPC Stonebrae to climb into the top 10 with a T6 finish--his second consecutive top-10.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Opened with a 3-over 74 at Thanksgiving Point but closed with rounds of 66-70-67 for his fourth top-10 of the season and fourth consecutive top-20 finish.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Posted a career-best, T2 finish after losing to Rick Lamb in a four-man playoff. Birdied five of his final 13 holes on Sunday to earn a spot in the playoff. All four players parred the first playoff hole before Lamb chipped in for birdie on the second to claim the victory.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Finished T10 in Mexico Championship.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Earned his first top-10 at Le Triomphe. Carded 69-66 and was tied for 16th after 36 holes. Fell to a tie for 19th after the third round with an even-par 71. Entered the final round five back and climbed to within two of the lead after going out in 31. Struggled coming in and recorded three bogeys for a Sunday 68 and a T7 showing.
2015 Season
Finished second on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit on the strength of three top-10s that included two victories. Didn't miss a cut in seven starts and went on to earn Korn Ferry Tour status for 2016.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Birdied the final five holes of regulation, including a chip-in at the 18th, to get into a playoff in Cape Breton. Defeated Canadian Taylor Pendrith on the second extra hole.
-
Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Finished T3 at Wildfire, thanks to rounds of 64-68-68-68.
-
The Great Waterway Classic: Returned to the Mackenzie Tour, opening with an 8-under 64 to share the first-round lead before finishing T11.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Departed to Chinese Taipei after the tournament to serve 12 days in the military.
-
The Players Cup: Entered the final round three shots off the lead but fired a final-round, 5-under 66 to win his first professional event by two shots over Robert Karlsson.
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Made his Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada debut, finishing T26.
-
Travelers Championship: Played at TPC River Highlands on a sponsor's exemption and finished T2 for his second consecutive made PGA TOUR cut.
-
U.S. Open: Made his professional debut in a major championship, where he made the cut and finished T64.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: With rounds of 67-71-73-68, finished T5 in Canada, earning exempt status through the first six events.
Amateur Highlights
- Four-time All-American (two-time first-team selection) at the University of Washington, where he recorded eight wins.
- Was named a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award in 2015 and finished second individually at the NCAA Championships.