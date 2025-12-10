2026 Junior Presidents Cup announces captains, host venue
Written by Staff
CHICAGO – The Presidents Cup and American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) announced Wednesday that the 2026 Junior Presidents Cup will feature the United States’ Matt Kuchar and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan as captains of the U.S. and International Teams, respectively. The event will be contested on a special routing of Courses No. 1 and No. 2 at Medinah Country Club, Sunday, Sept. 20 and Monday, Sept. 21. The 2026 Presidents Cup will tee off two days later on Medinah’s Course No. 3.
The Junior Presidents Cup is a two-day, team match-play competition featuring 24 of the world’s top junior boys 19 years old and younger – 12 from the United States and 12 from around the world, excluding Europe – that takes place just days before the start of the biennial Presidents Cup. The Junior Presidents Cup was developed to give the world’s best non-European juniors a unique playing opportunity to compete in an international team match-play competition and showcase the global reach of junior golf.
“The Junior Presidents Cup has become a treasured tradition of Presidents Cup week and we’re thrilled to continue building that legacy at Medinah Country Club,” said 2026 Executive Director Joie Chitwood. “With Matt Kuchar and C.T. Pan leading two talented teams, this competition offers a glimpse of the future stars that could one day shine on golf’s biggest stages. We look forward to showcasing Courses No. 1 and No. 2, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable Presidents Cup.”
The teams will compete in six Four-ball and Foursomes matches on Sunday, Sept. 20, followed by 12 Singles matches on Monday, Sept. 21.
“C.T. Pan and Matt Kuchar embody everything the Junior Presidents Cup stands for,” AJGA Executive Director Stephen Hamblin said. “Their competitive excellence, integrity and commitment to developing young players make them outstanding leaders for this event. Partnering with the PGA TOUR to bring this competition to life at Medinah’s Course No. 1 and Course No. 2 creates an unforgettable stage for the world’s best juniors. We believe their leadership, combined with such an iconic venue, will be an incredible showcase of junior golf to the world.”
Matt Kuchar brings veteran leadership and a decorated career to his role as U.S. Team captain. A nine-time PGA TOUR winner, Kuchar has represented the United States in multiple team competitions, including five Presidents Cups (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) where he holds a record of 6-9-4. In addition to the Presidents Cup, the 47-year-old has competed in four Ryder Cups (2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016) and served as a vice captain under Captain Jim Furyk in 2018. Kuchar also earned a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, further cementing his reputation as a world-class competitor. As a junior golfer, Kuchar played in 13 AJGA tournaments. He was named a Rolex Junior All-American in 1994 and 1995 with a total of five top-three finishes in his junior golf career. Recently, Kuchar’s son Cameron has seen success in AJGA events. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was named a Rolex Junior All-American in 2025.
“It’s an incredible honor to lead the U.S. Team at the Junior Presidents Cup,” said Kuchar. “This event showcases the best junior golfers in the game and I’m excited to help these players experience the spirit of team competition at a historic venue like Medinah. It’s going to be a memorable week for all of us.”
C.T. Pan brings a wealth of international experience to his role as captain of the International Team. A three-time Olympian for Chinese Taipei, Pan competed in Rio (2016), Tokyo (2020), where he captured the bronze medal, and Paris (2024). He was a standout performer at the 2019 Presidents Cup, posting a 2-1-0 record and thrilling fans alongside Hideki Matsuyama with back-to-back Four-ball victories over the U.S. duo of Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed at Royal Melbourne. Pan’s success extends to the PGA TOUR, highlighted by his maiden win at the RBC Heritage in 2019. Pan was also a successful junior golfer, playing in ten AJGA tournaments. He was a Rolex Junior All-American in 2009 and had seven top-10 finishes. In 2019, he began giving back with the AJGA through hosting events. Since then, he has hosted seven AJGA tournaments domestically and supported the AJGA’s International Pathway Series.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be named captain of the International Team for the Junior Presidents Cup,” said Pan. “When you are called to represent your team and your country, it’s always a special experience and I know first-hand that this event will give these junior golfers one of their first chances to compete on a global stage. I am thrilled to lead them through this opportunity at Medinah Country Club.”
Originally crafted in 1925 by renowned golf course architect Tom Bendelow, Medinah’s Course No. 1 has a rich tournament heritage, having hosted the inaugural Medinah Open (1930), along with both a Western Open and a Chicago Open. Reimagined in 2014 by acclaimed architect Tom Doak, the course now features generous, inviting fairways paired with thoughtfully contoured, challenging greens. Today, Course No. 1 offers an exceptional walking experience and remains a favorite for members. In 1927, Bendelow designed Medinah’s Course No. 2. It was thoughtfully restored in 2017 to honor Bendelow’s classic vision while incorporating important modern infrastructure upgrades. Designed with playability and enjoyment in mind, the course features multiple sets of tees that make it welcoming for families, beginners, and seasoned players alike.
Presidents Cup captains square off on Medinah Country Club’s short course, Camel Trail
“It is an honor for Medinah Country Club to host the 2026 Junior Presidents Cup,” said Vaughn Moore, Medinah Country Club president. “This will be a historic event as it will be the first time in the United States that a Jr. Presidents Cup will be hosted at the same property as the PGA TOUR’s Presidents Cup.”
The U.S. Team defeated the International Team by a score of 15-9 in the fourth edition of the Junior Presidents Cup in 2024 at Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac in Montréal, Canada, where Charley Hoffman led the U.S. Team with a dominant showing in Singles against Canada’s Graham DeLaet and the International Team.
Of the players who have competed in the Junior Presidents Cup since its inception in 2017, nine will have exempt status on the PGA TOUR in 2026: Akshay Bhatia (2017), Jacob Bridgeman (2017), Garrick Higgo (2017), Joe Highsmith (2017), Christo Lamprecht (2017, 2019), William Mouw (2017), Aldrich Potgieter (2022), Michael Thorbjornsen (2019), Karl Vilips (2017, 2019). Auburn junior Jackson Koivun (2022) has already earned his TOUR card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated and can accept membership following the 2026 NCAA Championship.
Junior Presidents Cup eligibility
Teams will consist of the top 24 junior boys from the United States and around the world, excluding Europe, split up into teams of 12. Participants for both teams must be at least 12 years old by the start of the 2026 Junior Presidents Cup and cannot have, as of Jan. 1, 2026, either (i) reached their 19th birthday or (ii) graduated high school.*
Additionally, participants must be amateurs who have not yet started college and are not members of a competitive collegiate golf program in order to be eligible to play in the Junior Presidents Cup.
*Players graduating in the final four months (Sept.–Dec.) of the year will be considered part of the following year’s graduating class.
U.S. Team eligibility criteria
- On Aug. 6, 2026, the leading 10 qualified players based on the Rolex AJGA Rankings will be selected along with the 11th player, who will be selected by the U.S. Team Captain.
- The 12th and final spot will be awarded to the leading player based on the Rolex AJGA Rankings as of Sept. 10, 2026, who is not otherwise qualified.
- In the event of a tie, the selection will be decided by the individual ranked highest on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) list at that time.
- For the Aug. 6, 2026, selection date, the 52-week rankings window will include ranked events with an end date of Aug. 5, 2025–Aug. 3, 2026, while the Sept. 10, 2026, selection date 52-week rankings window will include ranked events with an end date of Sept. 9, 2025–Sept. 7, 2026.
- Each U.S. Team participant must also be a citizen of the United States and must be a current AJGA member in good standing.
International Team eligibility criteria
- On June 4, 2026, the leading 10 qualified players based on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) will be selected along with the 11th player, who will be selected by the International Team Captain.
- The 12th and final spot will be awarded to the leading player on the WAGR™ list as of July 30, 2026, who is not otherwise qualified.
- In the event of a tie, the selection will be decided by the individual ranked highest on the most recent previous World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) revision.
- Each International Team participant must be a citizen of an eligible international Presidents Cup country (excludes European Ryder Cup countries).
- To be eligible to appear on the International Team standings, players MUST have their birthdate on file with WAGR. Once a WAGR Ranking is established, submit the WAGR Player Submission Form. AJGA Nationality Policy