2026 Junior Presidents Cup announces captains, host venue

C.T. Pan brings a wealth of international experience to his role as captain of the International Team. A three-time Olympian for Chinese Taipei, Pan competed in Rio (2016), Tokyo (2020), where he captured the bronze medal, and Paris (2024). He was a standout performer at the 2019 Presidents Cup, posting a 2-1-0 record and thrilling fans alongside Hideki Matsuyama with back-to-back Four-ball victories over the U.S. duo of Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed at Royal Melbourne. Pan’s success extends to the PGA TOUR, highlighted by his maiden win at the RBC Heritage in 2019. Pan was also a successful junior golfer, playing in ten AJGA tournaments. He was a Rolex Junior All-American in 2009 and had seven top-10 finishes. In 2019, he began giving back with the AJGA through hosting events. Since then, he has hosted seven AJGA tournaments domestically and supported the AJGA’s International Pathway Series.