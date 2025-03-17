C.T. Pan betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157 (he finished third in that tournament).

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.577 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.