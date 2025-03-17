C.T. Pan betting profile: Valspar Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: C.T. Pan of Taiwan putts on the third green during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
C.T. Pan will compete in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 69th-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Valspar Championship, Pan has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 45th.
- Pan finished 48th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2022).
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Pan's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/17/2022
|48
|71-66-69-74
|-4
|3/21/2019
|42
|71-70-71-74
|+2
Pan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Pan has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- C.T. Pan has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -2.367 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pan is averaging -0.867 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 last season, which ranked 114th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pan sported a 0.159 mark (81st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pan registered a 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 24.39% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.4
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.80%
|52.47%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.05
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.39%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|14.69%
|15.12%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan played 23 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 52.2%.
- Last season Pan's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot 24-under and finished second.
- Pan collected 455 points last season, ranking 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.157 (he finished third in that tournament).
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.577 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.159
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.360
|1.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.045
|-2.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.541
|-0.867
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-72-68-64
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|36
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|71-72-77-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
