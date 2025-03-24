PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: C.T. Pan of Taiwan putts on the third green during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    C.T. Pan hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 57th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Pan has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In 2021, Pan missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Pan's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/11/2021MC72-72+4
    11/5/20205872-69-73-70+4

    Pan's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Pan has an average finish of 63rd.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Pan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • C.T. Pan has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -3.454 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -2.987 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.001 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 140th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 140th on TOUR with a mark of -0.331.
    • On the greens, Pan's -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 158th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.6293.6
    Greens in Regulation %14763.38%61.73%
    Putts Per Round15829.4129.5
    Par Breakers17318.43%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance14515.15%16.36%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Pan has collected 55 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.937. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
    • Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 26th in the field at 2.904. In that tournament, he finished 68th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he produced a 5.204 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.566, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.001-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.331-1.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4901.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.623-3.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.465-2.987

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic265-63-68-64-24208
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-72+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1869-65-72-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-72-68-64-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP665-66-70-66-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2170-64-69-67-1036
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5772-66-73-69-45
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6869-69-74-70-23
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6971-72-77-77+96
    March 20-23Valspar Championship5771-71-75-70+35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

