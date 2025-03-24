C.T. Pan betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: C.T. Pan of Taiwan putts on the third green during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
C.T. Pan hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 57th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Pan has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 58th.
- In 2021, Pan missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Pan's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|11/5/2020
|58
|72-69-73-70
|+4
Pan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pan has an average finish of 63rd.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Pan has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those four times he's made the cut.
- C.T. Pan has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -3.454 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -2.987 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.001 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranks 140th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 140th on TOUR with a mark of -0.331.
- On the greens, Pan's -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 167th this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 158th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.6
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|63.38%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.41
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|173
|18.43%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|15.15%
|16.36%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Pan has collected 55 points, which ranks him 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.937. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 26th in the field at 2.904. In that tournament, he finished 68th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he produced a 5.204 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.566, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
- Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.001
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.331
|-1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.490
|1.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.623
|-3.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.465
|-2.987
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-72-68-64
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|36
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|71-72-77-77
|+9
|6
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|57
|71-71-75-70
|+3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.