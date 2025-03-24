C.T. Pan betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Pan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.937. In that tournament, he finished 57th.

Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 26th in the field at 2.904. In that tournament, he finished 68th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he produced a 5.204 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 57th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.566, which ranked 15th in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.