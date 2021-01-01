Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
PGA TOUR: 2016
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2014 Lost to Kris Blanks, Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER
- Hometown is Madison, Connecticut where he remembers attending the PGA TOUR's Travelers Championship in Hartford as a child.
- Not many people know that he is afraid of flying.
- Favorite professional sports teams are the New England Patriots and Toronto Blue Jays.
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 65 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded six top-25 finishes in 23 starts, including three season-best T9 finishes. Finished 72nd in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Savannah Golf Championship: Used four rounds under par to earn his third top-10 of the season, a T9.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Carded a second-round 4-under 68 on his way to his second straight T9 finish at 1-under 287.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded back-to-back 68s over the weekend to finish T9 at 12-under 276.
2017 Season
Made 27 starts on the PGA TOUR with one top-25. Competed in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he made all four cuts with one top-10. Was 39th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 19th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Recorded a tie for eighth at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in his first start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
The RSM Classic: Best finish of the PGA TOUR season was a T21 at The RSM Classic in the fall.
2016 Season
Rookie season included advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs (one of seven rookies to do so) and making 16 cuts in 29 starts.
The Barclays: Entered The Barclays at No. 101 in the FedExCup, but had to withdraw following the first nine holes Thursday with a left wrist injury, seeing his season end at No. 108 in the standings.
Wyndham Championship: Closed with a bogey-free 64 in the Wyndham Championship to finish T5, his third top-10 of the season.
Travelers Championship: Returning to his hometown PGA TOUR event for the first time as an official member of the PGA TOUR, missed the cut at the Travelers Championship (72-77).
FedEx St. Jude Classic: For the first time since his T2 in Las Vegas in the fall, posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T9 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, his second top-10 of the season.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Making his fifth career start (second as a member) on the PGA TOUR, the 54-hole leader finished T2 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, snapping a streak of four consecutive 54-hole leaders/co-leaders winning the Las Vegas event. Play was suspended due to darkness Friday, leaving him with the lead at 11-under through 15 holes. Returned Saturday with a par-bogey-par finish (his only bogey of the round) to sit in a four-way tie for the lead before taking a one-stroke lead heading into the final round. Closed with his fourth round in the 60s (69) to finish one shot behind champion Smylie Kaufman.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 tournaments. Recorded four top-10s, eight top-25s and 12 made cuts. Was 18th in the final priority-ranking order. Opened with top-25 finishes of T21 in Panama and T17 in Colombia.
Web.com Tour Championship: Closed the Finals with a T18 at the Web.com Tour Championship.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Withdrew from the third Finals' event in Columbus, Ohio, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
Hotel Fitness Championship: Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals two weeks later with more solid play at the Hotel Fitness Championship. Recorded four sub-par rounds, resulting in an eight-place finish. The following week at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run, opened with a 9-under 63 that included a back-nine 29, giving him a two-shot lead. A second-round 65 was good enough to maintain his lead by one. Rounds of 73-71 on the weekend dropped him to a fifth-place finish.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Would miss five cuts in a row entering the Regular Season finale in Portland, leaving him at No. 81 and outside the Finals cutline of 75th place. A 68-66 start at Pumpkin Ridge had him in contention and projected to finish in the top 75. A third-round 71 was cause for concern. A timely 67 Sunday allowed him (and runner-up Tim Herron) to bump Scott Parel and Drew Scott out of the top 75 and secure a place in the Finals, at No. 69.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: First top-10 performance came in June in Wichita at the Air Capital Classic. Opened with a 67-66 to keep pace with the leaders, two back after 36 holes. Reeled off five consecutive birdies near the end of Saturday's third round for a 67. Was T3, three back. Started the final round with birdies on two of the first three holes but fell back with a double bogey on the final hole, dropping him to T9. Reached 58th place on the money list, his highest mark since March.
2014 Season
Played in 23 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 12 cuts. Had two top-10s and six top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 35th on the money list.
Web.com Tour Championship: Made the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events, with his best performance a T25 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: His other top-10, a T7, came in mid July at the Utah Championship where he posted four rounds in the 60s.
U.S. Open: In June, qualified for the U.S. Open, his first major. Shot 77-74 to miss the cut at Pinehurst.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Missed his first four cuts in Latin American only to return to the States and play his way into a playoff with Kris Blanks at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Opened with a 71, which was followed by 65-66-68, rounds that included 15 birdies, a hole-in-one (No. 8, third round) and just three bogeys. His 270 total was 14 under. Lost on the third extra hole to a birdie by Blanks. It was his best career showing on Tour. He entered the money list at No. 14.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 24 starts during his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season, with seven top-25 finishes and a pair of top-10s. Did not make a cut in any of the four Finals events at the end of the year.
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Midwest Clasic in July near Kansas City and finished T6.
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Earned his first career top-10 with a T6 at the Brasil Classic. Made the cut in three of his first four starts before his solid showing in Sao Paulo. Was under par each round of the weather-delayed event.
2010 Season
Missed the cut at the Travelers Championship.
2006 Season
Made his first PGA TOUR start, at the Buick Championship (missed cut).
PalmettoPride Classic: Was T49 at the PalmettoPride Classic where he was a Monday qualifier, his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the 2003 and 2006 Southeastern Conference individual champion at the University of Florida.
- Second-team All-American selection in 2006.