Brett Stegmaier betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Brett Stegmaier of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Brett Stegmaier has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14 for the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. This marks his first appearance at the event in recent years.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Stegmaier's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Stegmaier's recent performances
- Stegmaier has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament history.
- He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stegmaier has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stegmaier has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stegmaier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.452
Stegmaier's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Stegmaier for the 2025 season.
- Based on his past five tournament performances, Stegmaier has shown positive strokes gained in approach play and putting while struggling off the tee and around the greens.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stegmaier as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.