Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2016

Additional Victories (2)

2012 Firewheel at Garland Classic

Firewheel at Garland Classic 2012 Twin Lakes Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2015 Lost to Abraham Ancer, Nova Scotia Open

Personal

Before leading Texas A&M Aggies to a national title in 2009, when he sealed the championship with his approach shot to tap-in range on the final hole, was a frequent competitor on the Texas Junior Golf Tour's Houston circuit. Says hitting the shot to win the national championship "is by far and away the most special shot I'll ever hit in my life, probably. And the only reason why is because our team was so close and such a good group of guys, so to win it with them, it wasn't about me at all. It was about the team, and that was the coolest part."

Watched his older brother, Brandon, also play golf at Texas A&M.

Married his college sweetheart Katy Eudaly on April 2, 2016. Eudaly was an Aggie track and field student-athlete. The couple have two Australian Shepherd's named Briggs and Raley.

Special Interests

Fishing, fast cars

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Finished the season No. 130 in the FedExCup standings after recording three top-25 finishes. Made nine cuts in 19 starts, highlighted by a T6 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Sanderson Farms Championship: In his third start at the Sanderson Farms Championship, closed with a 7-under 65 to finish T6 with four others at 15-under 273. Made 24 birdies, tied with Sungjae Im for most in the field.

2019 Season

Collected two top-10s and nine made cuts in 20 starts to finish the season No. 135 in the FedExCup standings, but earned one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 14 on the Finals points list. Also entered the 2019-20 season on a Minor Medical Extension with six starts available to earn 33 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded four rounds in the 60s en route to a T5 finish at 16-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. The finish secured his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season.

2018 Season

Made 11 cuts in 24 starts, including his first two career top-10s, to advance to FedExCup Playoffs for first time. Posted results of T11 (THE NORTHERN TRUST) and T58 (Dell Technologies Championship) at the first two Playoffs events to end his season at No. 78 in the FedExCup. Finished T2 at the John Deere Classic, where his second-round 62 was his first sub-63 round on TOUR.

John Deere Classic: Tied the week's lowest score with a nine-under 62 in round two en route to a T2 at the John Deere Classic. Played the 12 par-5s for the week in 11-under. Was making his second start at the event (T2/2018, T47/2016).

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 10 starts, three top-10s, and eight cuts made. Was 19th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a ninth-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the top 25).

Web.com Tour Championship: Finished in the top-five for the second consecutive week with a solo-fourth finish at the Web.com Tour Championship. Ended the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at ninth on the Finals money list (excluding the 25) to secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season.

2016 Season

PGA TOUR rookie claimed seven top-25 finishes in 27 starts.

The Honda Classic: Finished T14 at The Honda Classic.

2015 Season

Finished the Regular Season 18th on the money list to earn his PGA TOUR card for the first time. Played in all 21 events. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played in all 25 tournaments. Had two runners-up, six top-10s and nine top-25s. Made 18 cuts. Was 15th in the final priority-ranking order. Finished 12th on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list.

Web.com Tour Championship: Closed the season with a T30 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Had six rounds of 70 or better at PGA West in California to finish the event at 23-under-par 409. Earned an exemption into the final stage by finishing the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 7 on the Order of Merit, just four days prior to the event's start.

2014 Season

Played in 24 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 11 cuts. Had one top-10 and four top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 40th on the money list. Was seventh in Greens In Regulation (74.4 percent).

News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: He battled former Texas A&M teammate Martin Piller to the end at the News Sentinel Open. Entered the final round T6, three strokes off Piller's pace. Fired a course-record-tying 62 that included a back-nine 30, but it was not enough to overtake Piller, who shot 63 to win by two. The runner-up finish was his first top-10 and best Tour finish. His 64-62-126 (16-under) in the third and fourth rounds was second on the year only to Jon Curran's low combined back-to-back rounds relative to par (17-under) in Brazil.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 11 of his 14 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, with four top-three finishes and eight top-25 finishes. Had a very solid season-ending stretch, with three of his four top-three finishes on his last four starts.

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Closed the year with a T6 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament Final in December and claimed one of the best categories available for the Korn Ferry Tour's 2014 season.

Was T3 at the Personal Classic. Lexus Peru Open: His best showing was a T2 at the Lexus Peru Open, where he posted rounds of 72-68-67-69 to finish one stroke behind tournament champion Julián Etulain.

2012 Season

Had one top-10 and two top-25 finishes in seven starts during the inaugural PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.On consecutive weeks in July, won two Adams Golf Pro Tour events, and had three top-10 finishes and seven top-30 finishes in nine starts on that Tour. Closed the year ranked 44th in the Order of Merit.

Lexus Peru Open: Best finish was T6 at the Lexus Peru Open, an event he led following a 6-under 66 in the opening round.

2011 Season

Made seven cuts in eight starts on the Adams Golf Pro Tour. Had four top-10 finishes. Best effort was a T2 at the Coca-Cola Walmart Open.

2010 Season

Starting his career as a professional he made the cut in two Korn Ferry Tour starts.

Mexico Open Bicentenary: Was also T36 at the Mexico Open Bicentenary.

2009 Season

U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the 2010 U.S. Open at Bethpage State Park in New York, where he missed the cut following rounds of 74-79.

2006 Season

Shell Houston Open: In April 2006, at age 18, qualified for the PGA TOUR's Shell Houston Open. Carded rounds of 75-73 to miss the cut in his first career TOUR start.

Amateur Highlights