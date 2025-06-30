Bronson Burgoon betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Bronson Burgoon of the United States play his shot from the 2nd tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Bronson Burgoon will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament features a purse of $8.4 million.
Burgoon's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Burgoon's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Burgoon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-69
|-2
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|T58
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|4.400
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|T75
|70-71-79-74
|+10
|2.400
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 27, 2024
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T50
|67-72-75-72
|-2
|7.250
Burgoon's recent performances
- Burgoon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he tied for 50th with a score of 2-under.
- Burgoon has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burgoon has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.369
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.745
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.539
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.118
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.044
|-0.447
Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings
- Burgoon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.369 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burgoon has sported a 0.745 mark. He has a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burgoon has delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he is breaking par 17.46% of the time.
- Burgoon's average Driving Distance this season is 298.6 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.