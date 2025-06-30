PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Bronson Burgoon betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bronson Burgoon of the United States play his shot from the 2nd tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Bronson Burgoon will compete in the 2025 John Deere Classic, taking place July 3-6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The tournament features a purse of $8.4 million.

    Latest odds for Burgoon at the John Deere Classic.

    Burgoon's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC67-72-3

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Burgoon's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Burgoon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-74-69-2--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenT5869-73-75-72+14.400
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
    March 24, 2024Valspar ChampionshipT7570-71-79-74+102.400
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    Jan. 27, 2024Farmers Insurance OpenT5067-72-75-72-27.250

    Burgoon's recent performances

    • Burgoon's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he tied for 50th with a score of 2-under.
    • Burgoon has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burgoon has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.369-0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7450.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.539-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1180.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.044-0.447

    Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burgoon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.369 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burgoon has sported a 0.745 mark. He has a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burgoon has delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he is breaking par 17.46% of the time.
    • Burgoon's average Driving Distance this season is 298.6 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

