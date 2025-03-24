Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Bronson Burgoon of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Bronson Burgoon tries for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open having failed to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Burgoon's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2024, Burgoon failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Burgoon's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|11/11/2021
|35
|72-69-71-69
|+1
|11/5/2020
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|10/10/2019
|13
|69-73-71-66
|-9
Burgoon's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Burgoon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Bronson Burgoon has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Burgoon has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burgoon is averaging 1.231 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.6
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.95%
|31.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.39
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.32%
|15.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.84%
|15.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Burgoon's best finishes
- Burgoon took part in nine tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Last season Burgoon's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 1-over and finished 58th.
- Burgoon's 69 points last season ranked him 188th in the FedExCup standings.
Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.231
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Burgoon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
