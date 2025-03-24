Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Burgoon's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

In 2024, Burgoon failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).