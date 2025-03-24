PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Bronson Burgoon betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Bronson Burgoon of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Bronson Burgoon of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Bronson Burgoon tries for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open having failed to make the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course in 2024.

    Latest odds for Burgoon at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Burgoon's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 6-under, over his last five appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2024, Burgoon failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Burgoon's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC73-69+2
    11/11/20213572-69-71-69+1
    11/5/2020MC79-72+11
    10/10/20191369-73-71-66-9

    Burgoon's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Burgoon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Bronson Burgoon has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Burgoon has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burgoon is averaging 1.231 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Burgoon .

    Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-298.6290.0
    Greens in Regulation %-58.95%31.31%
    Putts Per Round-28.3928.9
    Par Breakers-29.32%15.15%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.84%15.15%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Burgoon's best finishes

    • Burgoon took part in nine tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • Last season Burgoon's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 1-over and finished 58th.
    • Burgoon's 69 points last season ranked him 188th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.708
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.231

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Burgoon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-73-75-72+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-74-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW