Bronson Burgoon betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Bronson Burgoon of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Bronson Burgoon will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Burgoon's last appearance at this event was in 2021, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 8-under.
Burgoon's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T53
|69-69-70-72
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Burgoon's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Burgoon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|9.300
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-69
|-2
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|T58
|69-73-75-72
|+1
|4.400
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 24, 2024
|Valspar Championship
|T75
|70-71-79-74
|+10
|2.400
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
Burgoon's recent performances
- Burgoon's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 44th at the John Deere Classic, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
- Burgoon has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burgoon has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.787
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.101
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.605
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.864
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.427
|-0.447
Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings
- Burgoon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.787 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burgoon has sported a 0.101 mark. He has a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burgoon has delivered a 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
- Burgoon has broken par 20.71% of the time this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 300.5 yards this season.
- Burgoon has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 212th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.