PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Bronson Burgoon betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bronson Burgoon of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Bronson Burgoon of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Bronson Burgoon will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Burgoon's last appearance at this event was in 2021, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 8-under.

    Latest odds for Burgoon at the ISCO Championship.

    Burgoon's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T5369-69-70-72-8

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Burgoon's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Burgoon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4471-66-68-71-89.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-74-69-2--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenT5869-73-75-72+14.400
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-69+2--
    March 24, 2024Valspar ChampionshipT7570-71-79-74+102.400
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--

    Burgoon's recent performances

    • Burgoon's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 44th at the John Deere Classic, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
    • Burgoon has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burgoon has averaged -0.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burgoon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.787-0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1010.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.605-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8640.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.427-0.447

    Burgoon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Burgoon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.787 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burgoon has sported a 0.101 mark. He has a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burgoon has delivered a 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
    • Burgoon has broken par 20.71% of the time this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 300.5 yards this season.
    • Burgoon has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 212th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burgoon as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Points and payouts: Campbell captures 500 FedExCup points with John Deere win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW