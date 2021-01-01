Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2016 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz
- 2019 LECOM Health Challenge
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2019 Defeated Tim Wilkinson, LECOM Health Challenge
Personal
- Lists his family as his biggest golf influence since they taught him what he knows.
- Favorite golfer is Retief Goosen. Favorite team is the Detroit Pistons.
- Sister, Natalie, is a former Women's Michigan State Amateur champion.
- Enjoys hunting and boating in Northern Michigan.
- After college, served as an Assistant Coach at Michigan State, followed by a stint as the Interim Head Coach for the Spartans. Is the first Michigan State alum to earn a PGA TOUR card.
- If he had an entrance song at the first tee, it would be "Regulate" by Nate Dogg & Warren G.
Special Interests
- Hunting, boating in North Michigan
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Claimed second career Korn Ferry Tour title with a victory at the LECOM Health Challenge and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 13 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 12th in the final priority ranking. Collected six top-10 results and made 15 cuts in 22 starts on the season.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: After opening with rounds of 67-63 to take the lead through 36 holes, finished T5 at 16-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour title in a playoff at the LECOM Health Challenge, defeating Tim Wilkinson with a birdie on the first playoff hole. Finished at 20-under for the week despite a double bogey at the final hole in regulation. Locked up his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season with the win.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Used weekend rounds of 67-66 to earn a T3 finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded rounds of 68-65-66 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation to finish T6.
-
Knoxville Open: Held the first-round lead for the second consecutive year at the Knoxville Open behind a 7-under 64 before finishing T13 at 9-under for the tournament.
-
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Opened with rounds of 70-65 to hold a share of the second-round lead before finishing T6 for the week.
-
Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Used rounds of 65-65 on Friday and Saturday to earn a T9 finish, good for his first top-10 of the season.
2018 Season
-
Knoxville Open: After Monday qualifying into the Knoxville Open, held the 18-hole lead with a 6-under 65, marking his first on Tour since 2016. Finished the week T47.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one win, four additional top-10s, and 17 cuts made. Was 10th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Charged out to sole posession of the first-round lead with an 8-under 63 at the WinCo Food Portland Open, then took a share of the 54-hole lead into the final round. Secured both his PGA TOUR card and first victory with a 3-under 68 in the final round to win by one shot over Mark Anderson. Victory moved him up from No. 30 to finish fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list, earning one of the first 25 PGA TOUR cards for the 2016-17 season.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Moved to within four shots of the 54-hole lead at the News Sentinel Open after posting Saturday's round of the day - a 9-under 61 - on his way to his second T3 finish of the season.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Posted his third top-10 of the season with a T7 at the Ellie Mae Classic presented by TPC Stonebrae after opening and closing with 64.
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: Recorded his second top-10 of his rookie season with a T9 finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship. Finished with his best round of the week with a 4-under 68 Sunday to sneak into the top 10.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Earned a T3 finish at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Fired 65-67 and was T3 after 36 holes. Entered the final round one back and quickly tied the lead with a birdie on the par-5 first hole. Birdied 12 and 13 and reached 13-under but gave it back with a double bogey on 15 and a bogey on 16.
2015 Season
Played in 11 events on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Concluded the season with a T8 at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship, giving him six top-25 finishes overall.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: He added another top-five finish at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic, where he carded four consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T4.
-
The Great Waterway Classic: After an opening-round 72 at The Great Waterway Classic, rebounded with rounds of 66-66-65 to finish T2.
2005 Season
-
Buick Open: In 2005, became the first amateur since 1966 to make the cut at the PGA TOUR's Buick Open in Grand Blanc.
Amateur Highlights
- Named the 2003 Michigan High School Mr. Golf.
- Attended Michigan State University where he helped lead the Spartans to three BigTen Championships (2004, 2006 and 2007).
- Was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2004.
- Won five individual NCAA tournament titles over four years.
- Was Honorable Mention All-American in 2008.