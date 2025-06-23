Ryan Brehm betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2025 at Thornblade Club on June 06, 2025 in Greer, South Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. His performance in recent years has been mixed, with his best finish coming in 2022.
Brehm's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|2023
|T81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2022
|T57
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|2021
|T67
|71-67-73-72
|-5
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 57th at 7-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Brehm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T64
|73-67-75-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm's best finish in his last ten appearances was T64th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
- Brehm has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has averaged -0.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.063
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm's Greens in Regulation Percentage for the 2025 season stands at 55.56%.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 306.8 yards.
- Brehm is averaging 30.50 Putts Per Round in the 2025 season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate for the 2025 season is 19.44%.
- Brehm's Par Breakers percentage for the 2025 season is 8.33%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
See the five highest-performing PGA TOUR rookies into Rocket Classic
Presented by
The secret to 20-year-old Potgieter’s incredible length
Presented by