Ryan Brehm betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Plantation course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after he took 55th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Rio Grande, PUR
- Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Brice Garnett
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Brehm has played the Puerto Rico Open five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Brehm finished 55th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
- When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).
Brehm's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|3/3/2022
|1
|66-67-68-67
|-20
|2/25/2021
|11
|68-71-69-67
|-13
|2/20/2020
|35
|69-73-69-68
|-9
Brehm's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Brehm has an average finish of 69th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Brehm has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Brehm is averaging -0.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|309.0
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|66.11%
|7.64%
|Putts Per Round
|181
|30.10
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.70%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|19.63%
|15.97%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut seven times (25%).
- Last season Brehm had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 24-under (one shot back of the winner).
- With 162 points last season, Brehm finished 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.103
|-1.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.555
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.521
|1.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.363
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.336
|-0.756
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|73-67-75-70
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.