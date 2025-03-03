PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Plantation course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Plantation course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Ryan Brehm looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after he took 55th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Rio Grande, PUR
    • Course: Grand Reserve Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Brice Garnett

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Brehm has played the Puerto Rico Open five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Brehm finished 55th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2024).
    • When Brice Garnett won this tournament in 2024, he finished with a driving average of 287.7 (30th in the field), 71.43% driving accuracy (third), and 28.25 putts per round (24th).

    Brehm's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20245570-69-69-72-8
    3/3/2022166-67-68-67-20
    2/25/20211168-71-69-67-13
    2/20/20203569-73-69-68-9

    Brehm's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Brehm has an average finish of 69th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Brehm has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Ryan Brehm has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Brehm is averaging -0.756 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Brehm .

    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28309.0304.8
    Greens in Regulation %11966.11%7.64%
    Putts Per Round18130.1031.0
    Par Breakers11423.70%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance18119.63%15.97%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut seven times (25%).
    • Last season Brehm had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 24-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 162 points last season, Brehm finished 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.103-1.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.5550.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green181-0.5211.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.363-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.336-0.756

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-24105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-77+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-72+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6473-67-75-70-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    +1

    T6

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    E

    T9

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -6

    T9

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T11

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    B. Garnett
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW