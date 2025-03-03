Ryan Brehm betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Brehm has an average finish of 69th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Brehm has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.

Ryan Brehm has averaged 304.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting.