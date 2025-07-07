Ryan Brehm betting profile: ISCO Championship

Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 this season.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm is sporting a -1.600 mark.

His average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.

On the greens, Brehm has delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.

Brehm has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 16.67% of the time.