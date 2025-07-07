PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Ryan Brehm returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. He'll aim to improve on his past performances in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the ISCO Championship.

    Brehm's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+1
    2023T2472-66-69-67-14
    2022T8168-69-75-76E
    2021T5370-66-75-69-8

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 14-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Brehm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC74-73+3--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6473-67-75-70-3--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

    Brehm's recent performances

    • Brehm's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 64th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
    • Brehm has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has averaged -0.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.211-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.600-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.5840.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3360.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.638-0.336

    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm is sporting a -1.600 mark.
    • His average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Brehm has delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Brehm has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44% for the season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

