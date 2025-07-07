Ryan Brehm betting profile: ISCO Championship
Ryan Brehm of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. He'll aim to improve on his past performances in this tournament.
Brehm's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2023
|T24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|2022
|T81
|68-69-75-76
|E
|2021
|T53
|70-66-75-69
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 14-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Brehm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T64
|73-67-75-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 64th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished with a score of 3-under.
- Brehm has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has averaged -0.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.211
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.600
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.584
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.336
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.638
|-0.336
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm is sporting a -1.600 mark.
- His average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
- On the greens, Brehm has delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Brehm has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
