Ryan Brehm betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Ryan Brehm of the United States celebrates a putt on the first green during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm looks to fair better in the 2024 The RSM Classic than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Over his last five trips to The RSM Classic, Brehm has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 57th.
- In 2023, Brehm failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- When Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.896 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 2.387 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Brehm's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|11/19/2020
|63
|72-66-69-76
|+1
|11/21/2019
|50
|68-69-67-72
|-6
Brehm's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Brehm has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Brehm has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 3-under in his only recent appearance.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 320.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm is averaging -0.756 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -1.954 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.141 this season, which ranks 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 170th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.569, while he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.28%.
- On the greens, Brehm's -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 30.07 putts per round (178th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|309.1
|320.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|66.28%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|30.07
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.08%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|18.68%
|18.98%
Brehm's best finishes
- While Brehm has not won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 23.1%.
- Currently, Brehm sits 158th in the FedExCup standings with 162 points.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.956.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744 (he finished 20th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.141
|1.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.569
|-1.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.559
|-0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.363
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.349
|-1.954
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|73-67-75-70
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.