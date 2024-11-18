Ryan Brehm betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.956.

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744 (he finished 20th in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).