Exempt status

PGA TOUR: 126-150 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2010

2010 Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

2009 Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission

Personal

Despite an allegiance to his alma mater Morehead State, is a huge University of Kentucky sports fan.

Lists favorite TV shows as "24," "The Office" and "Dexter." Favorite music comes from Amos Lee, the David Crowder Band and Toby Mac.

Always dreamed of being a professional athlete, but thought it would be as a basketball player, given the game's roots in his native Kentucky.

Began playing the game at the age of 13, and credits the Larry Gilbert Junior Golf Program for giving his game direction. Was a better baseball player than golfer in high school.

Special Interests

Music, TV, movies, Kentucky athletics, Norris Lake, Young Life, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and relaxing with friends.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Recorded a runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open, his lone top-10 of the season, and finished the season No. 142 in the FedExCup standings. Made six cuts in 15 starts.

Puerto Rico Open: Finished runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open, his first career solo-second result on the PGA TOUR. Missed a birdie putt at the 72nd hole to finish at 19-under and one shot behind champion Viktor Hovland. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, his first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (84.72%) and co-led in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.31).

2019 Season

Wyndham Championship: With his T6 at the Wyndham Championship, wrapped up conditional status for 2019-20, moving from No. 165 to No. 146 in the FedExCup standings. Made a big push down the stretch to guarantee status for the following season, closing with a T6 at the Barbasol Championship, T13 at the Barracuda Championship and T6 in Greensboro.

With his T6 at the Wyndham Championship, wrapped up conditional status for 2019-20, moving from No. 165 to No. 146 in the FedExCup standings. Made a big push down the stretch to guarantee status for the following season, closing with a T6 at the Barbasol Championship, T13 at the Barracuda Championship and T6 in Greensboro. Barbasol Championship: In his hometown of Lexington, Kentucky, finished T6 at the Barbasol Championship. Represented best finish on TOUR since the 2013 Genesis Open (T6).

In his hometown of Lexington, Kentucky, finished T6 at the Barbasol Championship. Represented best finish on TOUR since the 2013 Genesis Open (T6). Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Finished T10 at 15-under at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, highlighted by a third-round 65.

2018 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with two runner-up finishes and 17 cuts made in 26 starts. Secured his 2018-19 PGA TOUR card with a 15th place finish on the Regular Season money list and returned to the TOUR for the first time since 2015. Was 31st in final priority-ranking order. Made two PGA TOUR starts and advanced to the weekend at both The RSM Classic and Barbasol Championship.

Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Finished the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in solo-second, securing a spot in The 25 and a return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2015.

Finished the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in solo-second, securing a spot in The 25 and a return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2015. Rex Hospital Open: Carded rounds of 66-71-67-65–269 (-15) at the Rex Hospital Open to end the week T6.

Carded rounds of 66-71-67-65–269 (-15) at the Rex Hospital Open to end the week T6. Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Recorded a hole-in-one on the par-3 14th en route to a first-round 65 at the Nashville Golf Open. Posted a final-round 68 for a T2. Missed a 20-foot putt at the last for birdie to tie Cameron Davis at the end of regulation.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 40 on the money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 24 starts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 93.

Air Capital Classic Supporting Wichita's Youth: T4 at the Air Capital Classic Supporting Wichita's Youth.

2016 Season

Made 18 cuts in 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a runner-up at the Rust-Oleum Championship and six additional top-25s. Finished the season No. 36 on the Regular Season money list.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Made the cut in all three Korn Ferry Tour Finals event with his best finish coming with a T12 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Finished 30th on the Finals money list, which was $3,172 short of regaining his PGA TOUR card.

Made the cut in all three Korn Ferry Tour Finals event with his best finish coming with a T12 at the Albertsons Boise Open. Finished 30th on the Finals money list, which was $3,172 short of regaining his PGA TOUR card. Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Earned a T6 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship in July. Carded 65-65 on the weekend to jump inside the top 10.

Earned a T6 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship in July. Carded 65-65 on the weekend to jump inside the top 10. Rust-Oleum Championship: Fired a 6-under 66 to open the Rust-Oleum Championship to get within one of Austin Cook's 18-hole lead. Charged into the lead with a second-round 5-under 67. In the third round, holed out from the fairway at the par-4 12th hole for eagle on his way to a third-round 68 to build a three-shot lead after 54 holes. Only one player was within six shots of Teater after 54 holes. Had an up-and-down Sunday with the lead, posting six bogeys and three birdies on his way to a final-round 75. Lost his share of the lead briefly on Sunday on the back nine to Max Homa but regained it with a birdie at the par-5 14th. Bogeyed two of the last four holes, including the par-4 18th, to allow Homa to come from behind by seven shots for the win. Needed a par at the last to enter a playoff with Homa but lost his second shot right into the water by the green.

2015 Season

Saw limited action during the campaign, making five cuts in just 11 starts on the PGA TOUR. Ended the season No. 203 in the FedExCup, missing the Playoffs for the second consecutive season.

John Deere Classic: Finished T28 at the John Deere Classic for his season-best performance, failing to turn in a top-25 finish for the first time in his five-year PGA TOUR career.

Finished T28 at the John Deere Classic for his season-best performance, failing to turn in a top-25 finish for the first time in his five-year PGA TOUR career. El Bosque Mexico Championship: In nine Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made one cut, a T45 at the Mexico Championship.

2014 Season

Made 17 cuts in 28 starts, highlighted by a pair of top-25 finishes. Finishing the season ranked No. 148 in FedExCup standings, missed the Playoffs for the first time since joining the PGA TOUR in 2010. Was not able to regain exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR Season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals by missing the cut in the final three events.

2013 Season

Finished the season No. 78 in the FedExCup, with 19 made cuts in 24 starts.

Reno-Tahoe Open: Jumped out to the first-round lead at the Reno-Tahoe Open with 15 points, eventually finishing T56 in the Modified Stableford event.

Jumped out to the first-round lead at the Reno-Tahoe Open with 15 points, eventually finishing T56 in the Modified Stableford event. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Opened strong with a 5-under 65 in his fourth-career start at the Crowne Plaza Invitational. Added rounds of 67-71-67 to finish T7, four strokes behind champion Boo Weekley.

Opened strong with a 5-under 65 in his fourth-career start at the Crowne Plaza Invitational. Added rounds of 67-71-67 to finish T7, four strokes behind champion Boo Weekley. Northern Trust Open: Finished T6 at the Northern Trust Open for his sixth top-10 finish in his last 15 starts on TOUR.

Finished T6 at the Northern Trust Open for his sixth top-10 finish in his last 15 starts on TOUR. Farmers Insurance Open: Season highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Season highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. Sony Open in Hawaii: Coming off a T15 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii two weeks earlier, opened with a 6-under 66 in his fourth consecutive start at the Farmers Insurance Open en route to a T2 with defending champion Brandt Snedeker. At 10-under 278, the pair finished four strokes behind Tiger Woods in the Monday finish at Torrey Pines GC. The T2 supplanted his previous-best PGA TOUR performance, a T3 at the 2010 Turning Stone Championship.

2012 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season. Finished No. 73 in the FedExCup standings, just missing a first career trip to the BMW Championship.

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: In the season's last event, posted back-to-back, 5-under 67s in the second and third rounds of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic to claim a T5 in his second start in the Disney event.

In the season's last event, posted back-to-back, 5-under 67s in the second and third rounds of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic to claim a T5 in his second start in the Disney event. Reno-Tahoe Open: Collected his third-consecutive top-10, with a solo seventh at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to utilize the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 31 points and established a new career high, with three top-10s in a season, bettering his previous high of two, in both 2010 and 2011.

Collected his third-consecutive top-10, with a solo seventh at the Reno-Tahoe Open, the first PGA TOUR event to utilize the Modified Stableford scoring format since 2006. Finished with 31 points and established a new career high, with three top-10s in a season, bettering his previous high of two, in both 2010 and 2011. RBC Canadian Open: Continued his solid play a week later in Ancaster, Ontario. Shot four rounds in the 60s at the RBC Canadian Open to T4, three strokes behind winner Scott Piercy.

Continued his solid play a week later in Ancaster, Ontario. Shot four rounds in the 60s at the RBC Canadian Open to T4, three strokes behind winner Scott Piercy. True South Classic: Rebounded after a 1-over 73 in the first round of the True South Classic with 8-under 64s in the second and final rounds to finish ninth and claim his first top-10 of the season. Played the par-5 sixth hole in 6-under on the week (two eagles, two birdies) and posted two final-round eagles (hole Nos. five and 18) en route to the 16-under 272 showing.

2011 Season

Made 20 of 31 cuts to go with two top-10s and seven top-25s.

Frys.com Open: Next top-10 finish came at the Frys.com Open in the Fall Series. Three rounds in the 60s earned him a piece of the eight-way tie for seventh place. In eight rounds at CordeValle GC, has never posted an over-par round.

Next top-10 finish came at the Frys.com Open in the Fall Series. Three rounds in the 60s earned him a piece of the eight-way tie for seventh place. In eight rounds at CordeValle GC, has never posted an over-par round. Reno-Tahoe Open: Earned first top-10 of the year in his 26th start, a T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. It marked his first top-10 since a T3 at the 2010 Turning Stone Resort Championship. Entered the final round alone in second, two shots off the pace but struggled to a final round, 1-over 73.

2010 Season

In rookie year, claimed two top-10s and eight top-25 finishes in 31 starts.

Turning Stone Resort Championship: Recorded his best career finish (T3) and second top-10 of the year at the Turning Stone Resort Championship, with rounds of 69-66 on the weekend.

Recorded his best career finish (T3) and second top-10 of the year at the Turning Stone Resort Championship, with rounds of 69-66 on the weekend. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: With his first top-10 finish of the season, became the fourth different rookie in five weeks to claim low-rookie honors–with a T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

2009 Season

Finished his Korn Ferry Tour rookie season at No. 7 on the money list. Played in 26 of 29 events and made 17 cuts, highlighted by a win, a runner-up and a tie for third.

Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Ended the year with a T3 at the Web.com Tour Championship.

Ended the year with a T3 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Earned his first career title with a four-stroke victory at the Utah Championship. Led by one after 54 holes and pushed the lead to six strokes when he made his second eagle of the day at the par-5, 17th hole in the final round. A double bogey at No. 18 reduced his winning margin, but the first-place check of $99,000 was enough to jump him from No. 21 to No. 8 and assure him of his PGA TOUR card for 2010.

Earned his first career title with a four-stroke victory at the Utah Championship. Led by one after 54 holes and pushed the lead to six strokes when he made his second eagle of the day at the par-5, 17th hole in the final round. A double bogey at No. 18 reduced his winning margin, but the first-place check of $99,000 was enough to jump him from No. 21 to No. 8 and assure him of his PGA TOUR card for 2010. Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders: Runner-up to Michael Sim at the inaugural Christmas In October Classic. Started the final round three shots back of Sim and was tied through 14 holes when an unplayable lie in the rough led to a double bogey at No. 15. Finished two shots back of playing partner Sim, who collected his third win of the year. Second-place check of $67,500 moved him up 40 spots on the money list to No. 25.

Runner-up to Michael Sim at the inaugural Christmas In October Classic. Started the final round three shots back of Sim and was tied through 14 holes when an unplayable lie in the rough led to a double bogey at No. 15. Finished two shots back of playing partner Sim, who collected his third win of the year. Second-place check of $67,500 moved him up 40 spots on the money list to No. 25. HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship Pres'd by Christchurch: Earned first career top-10 earlier in the season with a T7 at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship, where he was a co-leader after 36 holes.

2008 Season

In seventh attempt at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament and first time at the final stage, finished triple bogey, double bogey, par, double bogey to drop from 19-under to 12-under in the six-round qualifying tournament at La Quinta, Calif. Late collapse cost him his PGA TOUR card but earned a spot on the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour.

2005 Season

Deutsche Bank Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Deutsche Bank Championship in his first TOUR start.

2004 Season

Chattanooga Classic Presented by Cummings Cove and RealtyCenter GMAC: Missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Chattanooga Classic.

2003 Season

Dayton Open: Was T54 at the Dayton Open, his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.

2002 Season

Played on the Hooters and Tarheel Tours when he turned professional.

Amateur Highlights