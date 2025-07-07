Josh Teater betting profile: ISCO Championship
Josh Teater of the United States plays a shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Josh Teater returns to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship, set to take place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Teater's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2022
|T63
|68-68-74-71
|-7
|2021
|T15
|69-67-69-66
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Teater's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Teater's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 17-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Teater's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|72-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T61
|73-66-73-75
|-1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-65
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
Teater's recent performances
- Teater's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 45th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Teater has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Teater has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.793
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
- Teater has averaged 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Teater has averaged -0.201 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Teater has posted an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Teater has averaged -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Teater has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
