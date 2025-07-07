PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Josh Teater betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Josh Teater of the United States plays a shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Josh Teater of the United States plays a shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Josh Teater returns to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship, set to take place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Latest odds for Teater at the ISCO Championship.

    Teater's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-68-7
    2023MC71-73E
    2022T6368-68-74-71-7
    2021T1569-67-69-66-17

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Teater's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Teater's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 17-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Teater's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4572-69-67-71-9--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC66-74-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT6173-66-73-75-1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-65E--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-73+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-68-7--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--

    Teater's recent performances

    • Teater's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 45th at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Teater has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.793

    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    • Teater has averaged 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Teater has averaged -0.201 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Teater has posted an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Teater has averaged -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Teater has averaged -0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

