Josh Teater betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Teater has an average finish of 53rd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Teater has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Josh Teater has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Teater is averaging -2.676 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.