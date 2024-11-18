1H AGO
Josh Teater betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Josh Teater looks to perform better in the 2024 The RSM Classic than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Teater at The RSM Classic.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last six appearances at The RSM Classic, Teater has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In 2023, Teater failed to make the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Åberg posted an average driving distance of 309.5 (second in field), hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (ninth).
Teater's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|11/19/2020
|54
|73-66-71-67
|-5
|11/21/2019
|MC
|73-69
|E
Teater's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Teater has an average finish of 53rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Teater has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Josh Teater has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -2.676 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -3.572 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Teater .
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
- Teater has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.330. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.33%.
- On the greens, Teater has delivered a -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.86, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|298.9
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|68.33%
|73.81%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.86
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.11%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|17.67%
|15.48%
Teater's best finishes
- Teater has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut four times.
- As of now, Teater has collected 7 points, which ranks him 224th in the FedExCup standings.
Teater's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 1.880 mark ranked in the field.
- Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Procore Championship, where his 3.913 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater posted his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.555.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Teater recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.738, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Teater recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.203) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked in the field.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.165
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.330
|1.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.122
|-1.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.821
|-2.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.438
|-3.572
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-65
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|73-66-73-75
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|72-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.