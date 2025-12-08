Josh Teater betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Josh Teater of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Josh Teater has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with hopes of securing his PGA TOUR status.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Teater's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Teater's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|68-71-74-68
|+1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|72-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T61
|73-66-73-75
|-1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-65
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
Teater's recent performances
- Teater's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 40th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-over.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.727
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.730
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.277
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.534
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.808
|0.051
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
- Teater posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.727 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 340.5 yards demonstrates considerable power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Teater recorded a -0.730 mark. He maintained a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Teater delivered a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.83% of the time with an 18.06% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
