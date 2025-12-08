PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
17M AGO

Josh Teater betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Josh Teater of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Josh Teater of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Josh Teater has not competed in the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14 with hopes of securing his PGA TOUR status.

    Latest odds for Teater at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Teater's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Teater's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4068-71-74-68+1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4572-69-67-71-9--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC66-74-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT6173-66-73-75-1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-65E--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-73+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-68-7--

    Teater's recent performances

    • Teater's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 40th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-over.
    • He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7270.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.730-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2770.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.534-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.8080.051

    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    • Teater posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.727 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 340.5 yards demonstrates considerable power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Teater recorded a -0.730 mark. He maintained a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Teater delivered a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.83% of the time with an 18.06% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

