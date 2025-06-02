PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Josh Teater betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Josh Teater plays his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Josh Teater returns to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, taking place June 5-8. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Teater at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Teater's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-75+1
    2023262-65-70-67-21
    2022MC75-78+10

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Teater's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Teater's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 21-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Teater's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4572-69-67-71-9--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC66-74-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT6173-66-73-75-1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-65E--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-73+3--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-68-7--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--

    Teater's recent performances

    • Teater's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he tied for 45th with a score of 9-under.

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Teater in the 2025 season or his past five performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Sponsored by CDW