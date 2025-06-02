Josh Teater betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Josh Teater plays his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Josh Teater returns to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, taking place June 5-8. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.
Teater's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-75
|+1
|2023
|2
|62-65-70-67
|-21
|2022
|MC
|75-78
|+10
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Teater's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Teater's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 21-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Teater's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|72-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T61
|73-66-73-75
|-1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-65
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
Teater's recent performances
- Teater's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he tied for 45th with a score of 9-under.
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Teater in the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.