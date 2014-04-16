Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion 3-4 Years (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2020 Lost to Tag Ridings, Chun-an Yu, TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
National Teams
Personal
- Attended high school in Lincoln, England.
- His mother was, at one time, the No. 2-ranked 100-meter sprinter in England.
- Worked as a bartender after college.
- Would be a pilot if he did not play professional golf.
- Favorite team as a kid was Manchester United.
- Follows the Tennessee Volunteers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Favorite food is a full English breakfast.
- Not many people know he loves House Music.
- Bucket list is to fly in a fast jet.
- Favorite website is twitter.com.
Special Interests
- Music, reading, fast cars, Tennessee football
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Carded an eagle and two birdies over his final four holes to rise to a solo fifth finish at 19-under 269 at the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: Made 23 birdies – tied for the highest total of the week – and took solo 4th (his highest finish since a win in 2018) with rounds of 68-69-67-72 for a 12-under 276 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation.
2020 Season
-
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 150 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 19 starts, including a season-best T10 finish at the KC Golf Classic.
-
KC Golf Classic: Posted his first top-10 of the season at 7-under 281 at the KC Golf Classic.
2018 Season
Made 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up a win at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers, as well as two additional top-25 finishes in nine made cuts. Finished the Regular Season at No. 41 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ended the Finals at No. 61 on the Finals money list.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded a 7-under 64 to lead after the first round of the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Finished T69.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Entered the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship two shots behind Dawie van der Walt at 10-under 203. Grabbed a share of the lead with an eagle at the par-5 15th then took sole possession of the lead with a birdie on No. 16. Closed with a birdie on 18 for a 16-under-par total and a two-shot victory in his 65th career start. Moved from No. 132 to No. 33 on the money list.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 58 on the money list. Recorded four top-25 finishes in 23 starts. Made it to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the first time in his career. Finished the Finals at No. 121. Monday qualified into the Sanderson Farms Championship and the RSM Classic.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: T2 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open.
-
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Carded four rounds in the 60s, including three straight closing rounds of 69 to finish T5 at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship. Top-10 performance was first of 2016 and first since a runner-up finish at the 2015 Wildfire Invitational.
2015 Season
Competed in 10 events on the Mackenzie Tour and recorded four top-25 finishes.
-
Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Held the 54-hole lead at the Wildfire Invitational after opening rounds of 66-65 and finished solo second with a final-round 69.
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Shot a 64, his low round of the year, in the opening round of the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open, where he eventually finished T11.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Missed the cut in his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2014 Season
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted 69-66-68-68 for a T9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, his first top-10 of the season.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: With rounds of 74-66-71-68, recorded a T29 finish in March at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open, playing as a sponsor exemption.
2013 Season
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic: Posted three top-5 finishes on the Mackenzie Tour, including a T3 at the Cape Breton Open after holding the 54-hole lead.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, at the News Sentinel Open. Opened with a pair of 69s at Fox Den CC to make the cut then came back with two 72s on the weekend to T56.
-
Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: In March, made his first PGA TOUR start (missed cut) at the Tampa Bay Championship.
2012 Season
Played in eight Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Won three times on the NGA Pro Golf Tour.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: At the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville, Tenn., shot a closing 68 (T66).
-
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Had back-to-back, final-round 68s in August. At the Midwest Classic, enjoyed four rounds in the 60s, including a 68 on the final day to T17.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Best performance came at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, where he T14.
-
South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Opened the season with a T18 at the South Georgia Classic in Valdosta. Shot a final-round 68 to move up the leaderboard.
2009 Season
Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Missed the cut at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
-
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Missed the cut at both the Knoxville Open.
2008 Season
Played in one Korn Ferry Tour event, missing the cut at The Rex Hospital Open. Member of the NGA Tour and won three times en route to being named Player of the Year. Led the money list, with $134,809, more than $40,000 ahead of second place.
2006 Season
-
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: In his Korn Ferry Tour debut, missed the cut at the Knoxville Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Finished fifth at the 2001 European Amateur (10-under, 65-72-71-70–278).
- Won the Lagonda Trophy by a record score.
- Won the Daily Telegraph Junior National Championships.
- Helped England win the Home Internationals.
- Won numerous awards and events at the University of Tennessee, including selection as a third-team 2005 Ping All-America, the 2005 Southeastern Conference medalist and a 2005 all-SEC and Academic All-SEC selection. Was a 2004 second-team All-SEC choice. N
- Was a member of Europe's winning 2003 Palmer Cup team.