David Skinns betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

David Skinns finished tied for 42nd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024, shooting 6-under. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Skinns's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|2022
|T34
|67-67-70-75
|-5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Skinns's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing 19-under.
Skinns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|69-69-69-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|70-66-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|69-64-77-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-65-67
|-14
|72.500
Skinns's recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.229
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.279
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.049
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.197
|-0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.196
|-0.139
Skinns's advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
- Skinns has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
