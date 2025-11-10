PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
38M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    David Skinns finished tied for 42nd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024, shooting 6-under. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Skinns's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4270-70-68-70-6
    2022T3467-67-70-75-5

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Skinns's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing 19-under.

    Skinns's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4669-69-69-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5369-73-74-69-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5570-66-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-70-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT471-64-69-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6769-64-77-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-65-67-1472.500

    Skinns's recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.683 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.2290.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2790.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.0490.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.197-0.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.196-0.139

    Skinns's advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
    • Skinns has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

