David Skinns betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
David Skinns missed the cut at -2 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Skinns' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|70-66-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|69-64-77-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-65-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-69-71-70
|-7
|6.750
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.798 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.240
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.298
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.047
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.210
|-1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.199
|-0.144
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (136th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Skinns sported a 0.298 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
- Skinns has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
