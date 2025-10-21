PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
David Skinns betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Skinns missed the cut at -2 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Skinns' recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-69-2

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5369-73-74-69-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5570-66-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-70-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT471-64-69-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6769-64-77-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-65-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-69-71-70-76.750

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.798 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.2400.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2980.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.047-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.210-1.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.199-0.144

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (136th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Skinns sported a 0.298 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.210 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
    • Skinns has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 137th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

