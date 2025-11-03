PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Skinns finished tied for 58th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Skinns' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5872-70-70-71-5

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5369-73-74-69-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5570-66-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-70-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT471-64-69-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6769-64-77-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-65-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of six-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.2290.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2790.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.049-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.197-0.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.196-0.139

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
    • Skinns has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

