David Skinns betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
David Skinns finished tied for 58th at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Skinns' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of five-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|70-66-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|69-64-77-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-65-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of six-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.229
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.279
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.049
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.197
|-0.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.196
|-0.139
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 48th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Skinns has earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
